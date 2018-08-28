Iteris : to Participate at Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference on September 6, 2018

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, has been invited to participate at the 3rd annual Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference being held September 6, 2018 at the Millennium Hotel in Minneapolis, MN.

Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera, and CFO Andy Schmidt will hold one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Iteris management, please contact your Dougherty & Company representative, or Iteris' investor relations firm, MKR Group, at ITI@mkr-group.com.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

