ITERIS INC (ITI)
Iteris : to Participate in the Northland Capital Markets Artificial Intelligence Virtual Investor Conference on September 17, 2018

09/13/2018 | 02:32pm CEST

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that it has been invited to participate in the Artificial Intelligence Virtual Investor Conference to be held by Northland Capital Markets on September 14 and 17, 2018.

Joe Bergera, Iteris president and CEO, and Dr. John Mewes, chief scientist, Agriculture and Weather Analytics at Iteris, are scheduled to join the conference on Monday, September 17 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time. Interested parties should contact Northland Capital Markets for further details.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 106 M
EBIT 2019 -4,31 M
Net income 2019 -4,67 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,41x
Capitalization 167 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,20 $
Spread / Average Target 64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joe Bergera President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas L. Thomas Chairman
Andrew C. Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kevin C. Daly Independent Director
Mikel Howard Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITERIS INC-24.96%167
NAVINFO CO., LTD.--.--%3 516
SZ DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING CO--.--%3 065
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%2 204
ADDSINO CO LTD--.--%1 779
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-8.85%975
