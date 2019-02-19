Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Iterum Therapeutics PLC    ITRM   IE00BF3W0Q35

ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC

(ITRM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iterum to Present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 07:32am EST

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing antibiotics against multi-drug resistant pathogens, today announced its participation at the SVB Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference.  The conference will be held from February 27- March 1 in New York. Corey Fishman, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present an overview of the company on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of Iterum Therapeutics’ website at www.iterumtx.com under the Events and Presentations tab, with an archived replay available following the event.

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum Therapeutics is advancing its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound in Phase 3 clinical development with oral and IV formulations. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum Therapeutics has received QIDP designations for its oral and IV formulations for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infection, complicated urinary tract infection and complicated intra-abdominal infection. For more information, please visit http://www.iterumtx.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the development, therapeutic and market potential of sulopenem. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future,” “potential” or the negative of these or similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Iterum Therapeutics’ actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Actual future results may be materially different from what is expected due to factors largely outside Iterum Therapeutics’ control, including the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials, clinical trial patient enrollment, availability and timing of data from clinical trials, changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities, the actions of third-party clinical research organizations, suppliers and manufacturers, commercialization plans and timelines, if approved, and other factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in its most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the SEC from time to time. Forward-looking statements represent Iterum Therapeutics’ beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Iterum Therapeutics assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.  

Investor Contact:

Judy Matthews
Chief Financial Officer
312-778-6073
IR@iterumtx.com

Media Contact:

Claire La Cagnina
6 Degrees
315-765-1462
clacagnina@6degreespr.com 

Iterum Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC
07:32aIterum to Present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Co..
GL
2018MANAGEMENT TRACKS : Tamura reclaims CEO role at Sosei
AQ
2018ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
2018ITERUM THERAPEUTICS : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent Hi..
AQ
2018Iterum Therapeutics plc to Participate in Investor Conferences in November an..
GL
2018ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
2018ITERUM THERAPEUTICS : Presents Data Highlighting Antibiotic Sulopenem at IDWeek ..
AQ
2018Iterum Therapeutics Presents Data Highlighting Antibiotic Sulopenem at IDWeek..
GL
2018Iterum to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
GL
2018Iterum Therapeutics to Present Clinical Data on Antibiotic Sulopenem at IDWee..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 0,84 M
EBIT 2018 -83,2 M
Net income 2018 -85,9 M
Finance 2018 62,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 24,0x
Capi. / Sales 2019 164x
Capitalization 82,1 M
Chart ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Iterum Therapeutics PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 20,3 $
Spread / Average Target 249%
Managers
NameTitle
Corey N. Fishman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul R. Edick Chairman
Benjamin M. Pe Vice President-Operations
Judith M. Matthews CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Michael W. Dunne Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC15.77%82
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC22.11%28 377
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%24 060
LONZA GROUP13.78%21 452
INCYTE CORPORATION32.33%18 012
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.26.16%11 477
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.