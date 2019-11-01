ITM Power : Appointment of Juergen Nowicki as Non-executive Director

ITM Power (AIM: ITM), the energy storage and clean fuel company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Juergen Nowicki, currently Senior Vice President Commercial & CFO of Linde Engineering, as a Non-executive director of ITM Power with effect from 1 November 2019.

Juergen leads Commercial activities at Linde Engineering for Linde plc. He joined Linde in 1991 as Internal Auditor and subsequently held different positions in Finance & Controlling. In 2002, he was appointed CFO Linde Gas North America, USA, and was named Head of Finance & Control for The Linde Group in 2006. He assumed his role as Managing Director Linde Engineering in 2011 and was appointed Speaker of the Board of Linde Engineering in 2015.

Prior to joining Linde, he served as Organization & Application Advisor for Delta Systemtechnik, Germany. Juergen holds a master's degree in Industrial Engineering from the Technical University of Karlsruhe, Germany.

Juergen Nowicki commented 'I am delighted to be joining the Board as a Non-executive Director following the Linde Engineering acquisition of a 20% stake in ITM Power. Together with the newly established joint venture with Linde, ITM Power will continue to play a leading role in green hydrogen.'

Sir Roger Bone, Chairman of ITM Power said: 'On behalf of the ITM Power Board, I welcome Juergen as a non-executive director whose financial, strategic and technical experience will add significant value to the business. Juergen's appointment strengthens the communication between ITM Power and our largest shareholder Linde Engineering and we all look forward to developing a very close working relationship in the coming years.'

Further regulatory disclosures

Other than as disclosed below, there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with AIM Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Name: Juergen Nowicki

Juergen Nowicki is, or has during the last five years been, a director or partner of the following companies and partnerships:

Current Prokurist Commercium Immobilien- und Beteiligungs-GmbH Chairman Hangzhou Linde International Trading Co., Ltd. Director Linde (Australia) Pty. Ltd. Prokurist Linde Aktiengesellschaft Vice Chairman Linde Engineering (Dalian) Co. Ltd. Chairman Linde Engineering (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd. Director Linde Engineering Korea Ltd. Chairman Linde Engineering North America Inc. Director Linde Engineering US LLC Vice President Linde Engineering US LLC Mitglied Linde Kryotechnik AG Consejero LPM, S.A. de C.V.

Former Prokurist Linde Aktiengesellschaft 2012-2019 Geschäftsführer Cunduacan Invest GmbH 2010-2014 Mitglied Selas-Linde GmbH 2012-2015 Mitglied Linde Engineering Dresden GmbH 2012-2014 Vorsitzender Linde Engineering Dresden GmbH 2014-2015 Director Linde Engineering North America Inc. 2012-2014 Mitglied Linde Kryotechnik AG 2012-2015 Director LINDE CRYOPLANTS LIMITED 2012-2015 Director Linde Engineering India Private Limited 2012-2016 Chairman Linde Engineering South Africa (Pty) Ltd. 2014-2016 Director Linde Arabian Contracting Co., Ltd. 2012-2014 Chairman Linde Arabian Contracting Co., Ltd. 2014-2016 Director Linde Engineering (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd. 2013-2015 Director Linde Engineering (Dalian) Co. Ltd. 2013-2015 Member Linde Engineering Middle East LLC 2013-2016 Director Hangzhou Linde International Trading Co., Ltd. 2014-2015 Director LINDE SAUDI ARABIA LLC 2014-2017 Chairman Linde Process Plants, Inc. 2015-2016 Director Linde Process Plants, Inc. 2012-2016 Director CRYO Aktiebolag 2012-2015 Chairman CRYO Aktiebolag 2015-2016

