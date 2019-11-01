Log in
ITM Power : Appointment of Juergen Nowicki as Non-executive Director

11/01/2019

ITM Power (AIM: ITM), the energy storage and clean fuel company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Juergen Nowicki, currently Senior Vice President Commercial & CFO of Linde Engineering, as a Non-executive director of ITM Power with effect from 1 November 2019.

Juergen leads Commercial activities at Linde Engineering for Linde plc. He joined Linde in 1991 as Internal Auditor and subsequently held different positions in Finance & Controlling. In 2002, he was appointed CFO Linde Gas North America, USA, and was named Head of Finance & Control for The Linde Group in 2006. He assumed his role as Managing Director Linde Engineering in 2011 and was appointed Speaker of the Board of Linde Engineering in 2015.

Prior to joining Linde, he served as Organization & Application Advisor for Delta Systemtechnik, Germany. Juergen holds a master's degree in Industrial Engineering from the Technical University of Karlsruhe, Germany.

Juergen Nowicki commented 'I am delighted to be joining the Board as a Non-executive Director following the Linde Engineering acquisition of a 20% stake in ITM Power. Together with the newly established joint venture with Linde, ITM Power will continue to play a leading role in green hydrogen.'

Sir Roger Bone, Chairman of ITM Power said: 'On behalf of the ITM Power Board, I welcome Juergen as a non-executive director whose financial, strategic and technical experience will add significant value to the business. Juergen's appointment strengthens the communication between ITM Power and our largest shareholder Linde Engineering and we all look forward to developing a very close working relationship in the coming years.'

For further information, please visit www.itm-power.com or contact:

ITM Power plc (0)114 244 5111
Nicola Ham-Edmonds, Company Secretary
Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker) (0)20 7597 5970
Jeremy Ellis / Chris Sim
Tavistock (Financial PR and IR) (0)20 7920 3150
Simon Hudson / Edward Lee / Barney Hayward

Further regulatory disclosures

Other than as disclosed below, there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with AIM Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Name: Juergen Nowicki

Juergen Nowicki is, or has during the last five years been, a director or partner of the following companies and partnerships:

Current
Prokurist Commercium Immobilien- und Beteiligungs-GmbH
Chairman Hangzhou Linde International Trading Co., Ltd.
Director Linde (Australia) Pty. Ltd.
Prokurist Linde Aktiengesellschaft
Vice Chairman Linde Engineering (Dalian) Co. Ltd.
Chairman Linde Engineering (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd.
Director Linde Engineering Korea Ltd.
Chairman Linde Engineering North America Inc.
Director Linde Engineering US LLC
Vice President Linde Engineering US LLC
Mitglied Linde Kryotechnik AG
Consejero LPM, S.A. de C.V.
Former
Prokurist Linde Aktiengesellschaft 2012-2019
Geschäftsführer Cunduacan Invest GmbH 2010-2014
Mitglied Selas-Linde GmbH 2012-2015
Mitglied Linde Engineering Dresden GmbH 2012-2014
Vorsitzender Linde Engineering Dresden GmbH 2014-2015
Director Linde Engineering North America Inc. 2012-2014
Mitglied Linde Kryotechnik AG 2012-2015
Director LINDE CRYOPLANTS LIMITED 2012-2015
Director Linde Engineering India Private Limited 2012-2016
Chairman Linde Engineering South Africa (Pty) Ltd. 2014-2016
Director Linde Arabian Contracting Co., Ltd. 2012-2014
Chairman Linde Arabian Contracting Co., Ltd. 2014-2016
Director Linde Engineering (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd. 2013-2015
Director Linde Engineering (Dalian) Co. Ltd. 2013-2015
Member Linde Engineering Middle East LLC 2013-2016
Director Hangzhou Linde International Trading Co., Ltd. 2014-2015
Director LINDE SAUDI ARABIA LLC 2014-2017
Chairman Linde Process Plants, Inc. 2015-2016
Director Linde Process Plants, Inc. 2012-2016
Director CRYO Aktiebolag 2012-2015
Chairman CRYO Aktiebolag 2015-2016

About ITM Power plc:

ITM Power plc manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions for grid balancing, energy storage and the production of green hydrogen for transport, renewable heat and chemicals. ITM Power plc was admitted to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in 2004. In October 2019, the Company announced the completion of a £58.8 million fundraise, including a subscription by Linde of £38 million, together with the formation of a joint-venture with Linde to focus on delivering green hydrogen to large scale industrial projects worldwide. ITM Power signed a forecourt siting agreement with Shell for hydrogen refuelling stations in September 2015, (which was extended in May 2019 to include buses, trucks, trains and ships) and in January 2018 a deal to deploy a 10MW electrolyser at Shell's Rhineland refinery. ITM Power announced the lease of the world's largest electrolyser factory in Sheffield with a capacity of 1GW (1,000MW) per annum in July 2019. Customers and partners include Sumitomo, Ørsted, National Grid, Cadent, Northern Gas Networks, Gasunie, RWE, Engie, BOC Linde, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai and Anglo American among others.

About Linde

Linde is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with 2018 pro forma sales of USD 28 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Linde delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and services that help customers improve their economic and environmental performance in a connected world. For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com

-ends-



Rebecca Markillie Marketing & Communications E: rlm@itm-power.com

Disclaimer

ITM Power plc published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 07:51:10 UTC
