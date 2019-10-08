Log in
ITM POWER PLC

(ITM)
10/08 11:35:20 am
50.8 GBp   -1.55%
08:21pITM POWER : Birmingham Clean Air Roadshow
PU
10/03ITM POWER : Final Results for year ended 30th April 2019
PU
10/03ITM POWER : Joint Venture with Linde AG and £38m strategic investment
PU
ITM Power : Birmingham Clean Air Roadshow

10/08/2019 | 08:21pm EDT

3rd October 2019

ITM Power is pleased to announce its intention to raise at least £52.0 million (before expenses) through (i) a strategic investment of £38.0 million at 40 pence per share by Linde UK Holdings No. 2 Limited, a member of the Linde AG group (Linde) (the Share Subscription); and (ii) a conditional placing of £14.0 million at 40 pence per share (the Firm Placed Shares) with certain existing and new institutional investors (the Firm Placing). The Group has also entered into a 50/50 joint venture with Linde (the Joint Venture) which will focus on delivering green hydrogen to large scale industrial projects, principally those with an installed electrolyser capacity of 10 Megawatts ('MW') and above.



ITM Power plc published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 00:20:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 19,0 M
EBIT 2020 -7,82 M
Net income 2020 -7,70 M
Debt 2020 1,62 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -20,6x
P/E ratio 2021 -29,9x
EV / Sales2020 8,76x
EV / Sales2021 5,84x
Capitalization 165 M
Technical analysis trends ITM POWER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 42,33  GBp
Last Close Price 50,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target -9,45%
Spread / Average Target -16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Cooley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Putnam Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Charles Allen Director & Finance Director
Simon Bourne Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Rachel Louise Smith Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITM POWER PLC120.51%206
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.-40.93%591
GREEN PLAINS INC.-16.78%417
GUANGZHOU DEVOTION THERMAL TECH CO LTD--.--%286
PINNACLE RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-41.50%174
PACIFIC ETHANOL, INC.-29.12%30
