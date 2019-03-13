Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Itochu Corp    8001   JP3143600009

ITOCHU CORP

(8001)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ITOCHU : Announces Establishment of ITOCHU Research Institute Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 10:19pm EDT

ITOCHU Corporation (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Yoshihisa Suzuki, President & COO; hereinafter 'ITOCHU') announced today that it will establish a wholly owned subsidiary, ITOCHU Research Institute Inc. (hereinafter 'ITOCHU Research Institute'), as of April 1, 2019.

ITOCHU has been working on a companywide initiative for 'Reinvested Business,' one of the basic policies in its Medium-Term Management Plan. It becomes more important to analyze current industrial trends as technological innovations represented by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) advance, and as industries adjust rapidly to the coming generation. Close monitoring and analyzing are essential to understanding changes in global politics and economics while adjusting to dynamic changes taking place in the existing industrial structure. ITOCHU's think-tank function has to date been run by an in-house research office in the headquarters (ITOCHU Economic Research Institute), however, to create more business in new domains, ITOCHU has decided to establish ITOCHU Research Institute Inc. where its analytical function will be reinforced and knowhow improved by focusing on wider and deeper research and analysis.

Going forward, ITOCHU will work to share the use of ITOCHU Research Institute's information and functions, with a view to building a system that makes them available not only to ITOCHU but also to its entire group.

Logo of ITOCHU Research Institute

We will continue to provide high-quality information on the international situation to many customers, and look forward to your continued patronage.

Company profile

Name ITOCHU Research Institute Inc.
Address 2-5-1, Kitaaoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Shareholder ITOCHU Corporation (100%)

Disclaimer

Itochu Corporation published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 02:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ITOCHU CORP
03/12ITOCHU : Announces a Capital Alliance with HEVEACONNECT PTE. LTD., a Market Plat..
PU
03/11ITOCHU : Tom Bartolomei Named Chief Executive Officer and President of NAES
AQ
03/10ITOCHU : Blooming cherry blossoms add to Yokohama's beautiful landscape
AQ
03/05ITOCHU : invests in doctor-oriented SNS operator in Singapore
AQ
02/26ITOCHU : Thai CP group to develop condo tower in central Bangkok
AQ
02/14UPDATE2 : Itochu worker detained in China for 1 yr over espionage: sources
AQ
02/14UPDATE1 : Itochu worker detained in China for 1 yr over espionage: sources
AQ
02/14URGENT : Itochu worker detained in China for 1 yr over espionage: sources
AQ
02/08ITOCHU : committed to raising stake in Descente despite opposition
AQ
02/06DESCENTE : opposes top shareholder Itochu's bid to acquire larger stake
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 678 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 504 B
Debt 2019 2 479 B
Yield 2019 4,13%
P/E ratio 2019 6,15
P/E ratio 2020 6,07
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Capitalization 3 195 B
Chart ITOCHU CORP
Duration : Period :
Itochu Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2 570  JPY
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshihisa Suzuki President, COO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Hachimura CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Fumihiko Kobayashi Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Tomofumi Yoshida Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITOCHU CORP10.31%28 696
MITSUBISHI CORP6.01%45 269
MITSUI & CO LTD5.24%27 447
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%18 550
SUMITOMO CORP3.19%17 805
MARUBENI CORP2.59%12 228
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.