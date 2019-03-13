ITOCHU : Announces Establishment of ITOCHU Research Institute Inc.

ITOCHU Corporation (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Yoshihisa Suzuki, President & COO; hereinafter 'ITOCHU') announced today that it will establish a wholly owned subsidiary, ITOCHU Research Institute Inc. (hereinafter 'ITOCHU Research Institute'), as of April 1, 2019.

ITOCHU has been working on a companywide initiative for 'Reinvested Business,' one of the basic policies in its Medium-Term Management Plan. It becomes more important to analyze current industrial trends as technological innovations represented by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) advance, and as industries adjust rapidly to the coming generation. Close monitoring and analyzing are essential to understanding changes in global politics and economics while adjusting to dynamic changes taking place in the existing industrial structure. ITOCHU's think-tank function has to date been run by an in-house research office in the headquarters (ITOCHU Economic Research Institute), however, to create more business in new domains, ITOCHU has decided to establish ITOCHU Research Institute Inc. where its analytical function will be reinforced and knowhow improved by focusing on wider and deeper research and analysis.

Going forward, ITOCHU will work to share the use of ITOCHU Research Institute's information and functions, with a view to building a system that makes them available not only to ITOCHU but also to its entire group.

Logo of ITOCHU Research Institute

