Itochu : Personnel Change (PDF 55KB)

Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 5 924 B EBIT 2019 - Net income 2019 465 B Debt 2019 2 370 B Yield 2019 4,10% P/E ratio 2019 6,51 P/E ratio 2020 6,49 EV / Sales 2019 0,95x EV / Sales 2020 0,92x Capitalization 3 235 B Chart ITOCHU CORP Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORP Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 9 Average target price 2 564 JPY Spread / Average Target 32% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Yoshihisa Suzuki President, COO & Representative Director Tsuyoshi Hachimura CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer Fumihiko Kobayashi Director & Chief Administrative Officer Tomofumi Yoshida Representative Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ITOCHU CORP -8.81% 28 835 MITSUBISHI CORP -2.24% 44 438 MITSUI & CO LTD -3.10% 28 322 SAMSUNG C&T CORP --.--% 21 358 SUMITOMO CORP -8.37% 19 861 MARUBENI CORP 8.72% 14 219