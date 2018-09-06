Itochu : Personnel Change (PDF 55KB)
09/06/2018 | 07:12am CEST
September 6, 2018
ITOCHU Corporation
Personnel Change
Name
As of October 1, 2018
Current
Hiroshi Ichinose
Senior Officer,
Metal & Mineral Resources Division
Deputy General Manager,
Non-Ferrous & Metal Materials Department
1
Disclaimer
Itochu Corporation published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 05:11:01 UTC
Latest news on ITOCHU CORP
Sales 2019
5 924 B
EBIT 2019
-
Net income 2019
465 B
Debt 2019
2 370 B
Yield 2019
4,10%
P/E ratio 2019
6,51
P/E ratio 2020
6,49
EV / Sales 2019
0,95x
EV / Sales 2020
0,92x
Capitalization
3 235 B
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORP
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Average target price
2 564 JPY
Spread / Average Target
32%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.