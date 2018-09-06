Itochu : Personnel Change (PDF 55KB)

Log in
ITOCHU CORP
Personnel Change

09/06/2018 | 07:12am CEST

September 6, 2018

ITOCHU Corporation

Personnel Change

Name

As of October 1, 2018

Current

Hiroshi Ichinose

Senior Officer,

Metal & Mineral Resources Division

Deputy General Manager,

Non-Ferrous & Metal Materials Department

1

Disclaimer

Itochu Corporation published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 05:11:01 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 924 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 465 B
Debt 2019 2 370 B
Yield 2019 4,10%
P/E ratio 2019 6,51
P/E ratio 2020 6,49
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capitalization 3 235 B
