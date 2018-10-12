Itochu : Personnel Change (PDF 55KB)

Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 5 785 B EBIT 2019 - Net income 2019 489 B Debt 2019 2 327 B Yield 2019 3,68% P/E ratio 2019 7,00 P/E ratio 2020 7,02 EV / Sales 2019 1,03x EV / Sales 2020 0,98x Capitalization 3 638 B Chart ITOCHU CORP Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORP Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 11 Average target price 2 614 JPY Spread / Average Target 19% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Yoshihisa Suzuki President, COO & Representative Director Tsuyoshi Hachimura CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer Fumihiko Kobayashi Director & Chief Administrative Officer Tomofumi Yoshida Representative Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ITOCHU CORP 2.53% 33 318 MITSUBISHI CORP 9.59% 51 145 MITSUI & CO LTD 7.92% 32 448 SUMITOMO CORP -5.35% 21 287 SAMSUNG C&T CORP --.--% 20 525 MARUBENI CORP 18.94% 16 276