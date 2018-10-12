Itochu : Personnel Change (PDF 55KB)
Octber 12, 2018
ITOCHU Corporation
Personnel Change
Name
As of November 1, 2018
Current
Kotaro Yamamoto
Director, Chairman,
Alta Forest Products LLC
President & CEO, MASTER-HALCO,INC.
1
Disclaimer
