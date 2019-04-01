Itochu : The date and place for the 95th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders has been updated.

[Company Proposals]



Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal No. 1 was approved and passed in its original form, with term-end dividend of 38 per share.

Proposal No. 2: Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal No. 2 was approved and passed in its original form. We partly amended the description in Article 15. (Chairman of General Meeting of Shareholders) and Article 25. (Executive Officers and Responsible Executive Officers) of the Articles of Incorporation.

Proposal No. 3: Election of Eight (8) Directors

Proposal No. 3 was approved and passed in its original form. Six (6) directors (Masahiro Okafuji, Yoshihisa Suzuki, Fumihiko Kobayashi, Tsuyoshi Hachimura, Atsuko Muraki and Harufumi Mochizuki) were re-elected and reappointed as directors as of June 22, 2018 and two (2) directors (Tomofumi Yoshida and Masatoshi Kawana) were newly elected and took office as directors as of June 22, 2018. Directors Atsuko Muraki, Harufumi Mochizuki and Masatoshi Kawana are outside directors.

Proposal No. 4: Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Proposal No. 4 was approved and passed in its original form. Shuzaburo Tsuchihashi was newly elected and took office as an audit & supervisory board member as of June 22, 2018.

[Shareholder Proposals]



Proposal No. 5: Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation (Cancellation of Treasury Stock)

Proposal No. 5 was rejected.

Proposal No. 6: Cancellation of Treasury Stock

Proposal No. 6 was going to be put forth on the condition that Proposal No. 5 was approved and passed. As Proposal No. 5 was rejected, Cancellation of Treasury Stock was not put forth as a proposal.