Itochu Corp    8001   JP3143600009

ITOCHU CORP

(8001)
News 
Official Publications

Itochu : The date and place for the 95th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders has been updated.

0
04/01/2019 | 02:37am EDT

[Company Proposals]

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal No. 1 was approved and passed in its original form, with term-end dividend of 38 per share.

Proposal No. 2: Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
Proposal No. 2 was approved and passed in its original form. We partly amended the description in Article 15. (Chairman of General Meeting of Shareholders) and Article 25. (Executive Officers and Responsible Executive Officers) of the Articles of Incorporation.

Proposal No. 3: Election of Eight (8) Directors
Proposal No. 3 was approved and passed in its original form. Six (6) directors (Masahiro Okafuji, Yoshihisa Suzuki, Fumihiko Kobayashi, Tsuyoshi Hachimura, Atsuko Muraki and Harufumi Mochizuki) were re-elected and reappointed as directors as of June 22, 2018 and two (2) directors (Tomofumi Yoshida and Masatoshi Kawana) were newly elected and took office as directors as of June 22, 2018. Directors Atsuko Muraki, Harufumi Mochizuki and Masatoshi Kawana are outside directors.

Proposal No. 4: Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Proposal No. 4 was approved and passed in its original form. Shuzaburo Tsuchihashi was newly elected and took office as an audit & supervisory board member as of June 22, 2018.

[Shareholder Proposals]

Proposal No. 5: Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation (Cancellation of Treasury Stock)
Proposal No. 5 was rejected.

Proposal No. 6: Cancellation of Treasury Stock
Proposal No. 6 was going to be put forth on the condition that Proposal No. 5 was approved and passed. As Proposal No. 5 was rejected, Cancellation of Treasury Stock was not put forth as a proposal.

Disclaimer

Itochu Corporation published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 06:36:10 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 503 B
Debt 2019 2 458 B
Yield 2019 4,18%
P/E ratio 2019 6,09
P/E ratio 2020 5,97
EV / Sales 2019 0
EV / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 3 174 B
Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 577  JPY
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshihisa Suzuki President, COO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Hachimura CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Fumihiko Kobayashi Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Tomofumi Yoshida Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITOCHU CORP10.45%28 621
MITSUBISHI CORP3.71%44 079
MITSUI & CO LTD4.12%27 002
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%17 986
SUMITOMO CORP0.62%17 269
MARUBENI CORP1.00%11 990
