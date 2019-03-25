Log in
Itochu Corp    8001   JP3143600009

Itochu : executive named Descente president in rare Japanese hostile takeover

03/25/2019 | 03:47am EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese sportswear company Descente said it was replacing its president with an executive from Itochu Corp, capitulating to a rare hostile takeover by the Japanese trading house.

Descente said on Monday that Masatoshi Ishimoto, a member of its founding family, will be replaced by Shuichi Koseki, a senior Itochu textile executive.

The change is due to be approved by Descente shareholders at an annual general meeting in June, it said, marking an end to a months-long tussle over its management.

Itochu has said Descente needs better management and should expand into markets such as China. The two companies have been locked in a hostile takeover battle, unusual in Japan where corporate boards are often controlled by company executives.

But a government push for better corporate governance has forced companies to open up their boards to more independent directors, with some abandoning takeover defences in the past few years.

Itochu said earlier this month that it had amassed a 40 percent stake in Descente, which has licensed brands such as Le Coq Sportif, Munsingwear and Umbro.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
ChangeLast1st jan.
DESCENTE, LTD. 4.50% 2670 End-of-day quote.49.92%
ITOCHU CORP 0.36% 2063.5 End-of-day quote.13.82%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 503 B
Debt 2019 2 458 B
Yield 2019 4,05%
P/E ratio 2019 6,28
P/E ratio 2020 6,16
EV / Sales 2019 0
EV / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 3 270 B
Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2 577  JPY
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshihisa Suzuki President, COO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Hachimura CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Fumihiko Kobayashi Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Tomofumi Yoshida Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITOCHU CORP13.82%29 744
MITSUBISHI CORP9.82%47 073
MITSUI & CO LTD9.48%28 635
SUMITOMO CORP6.24%18 389
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%18 069
MARUBENI CORP6.40%12 739
