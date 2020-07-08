Log in
ITOCHU Corporation    8001   JP3143600009

ITOCHU CORPORATION

(8001)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FamilyMart says it has received tender offer proposal from Itochu

07/08/2020 | 04:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The interior of a joint FamilyMart/Don Quijote convenience store is pictured in Tachikawa

Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart Co said on Wednesday it had received a proposal from Itochu Corp that the trading house would buy its shares through a tender offer, in a deal one newspaper said could be worth up to $5.6 billion.

The Nikkei business daily reported earlier that Itochu, which owns just over 50% of FamilyMart, planned to buy the rest of the company to make it a wholly owned unit. The tender offer would reach around 500 to 600 billion yen, the Nikkei said.

The deal will allow Itochu to strengthen FamilyMart's product procurement including from overseas while leveraging its retail data, the newspaper said.

Familymart said in a statement that Itochu's offer proposal was under discussion at a board meeting on Wednesday and it would make a prompt disclosure when ready.

An Itochu representative was not able to comment immediately.

FamilyMart is one of Japan's top convenience stores. Although retailers in the world's third-largest economy have been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, convenience stores have avoided some of the worst of the damage - given their locations in residential areas and customers' need for daily items.

Itochu owns 50.36% of FamilyMart as of end-February, according to a recent filing by the convenience store chain.

($1 = 107.5300 yen)

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Yuki Nitta; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAMILYMART CO., LTD. -1.01% 1766 End-of-day quote.-32.72%
ITOCHU CORPORATION -0.58% 2322.5 End-of-day quote.-8.36%
NIKKEI 225 -0.78% 22438.65 Real-time Quote.-4.40%
NITTA CORPORATION 0.09% 2354 End-of-day quote.-27.57%
Financials
Sales 2020 11 415 B 106 B 106 B
Net income 2020 505 B 4 699 M 4 699 M
Net Debt 2020 2 450 B 22 775 M 22 775 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,05x
Yield 2020 3,77%
Capitalization 3 461 B 32 181 M 32 178 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 119 796
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart ITOCHU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ITOCHU Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 612,22 JPY
Last Close Price 2 322,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshihisa Suzuki President, COO, Representative Director & CIO
Tsuyoshi Hachimura Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Yuji Fukuda Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Tomofumi Yoshida Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITOCHU CORPORATION-8.36%32 181
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-21.72%28 924
MITSUI & CO., LTD.-19.09%24 739
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION1.84%14 975
SUMITOMO CORPORATION-23.43%14 444
BUNZL PLC7.94%9 354
