Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  ITOCHU Corporation    8001   JP3143600009

ITOCHU CORPORATION

(8001)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITOCHU : Announces Investment in Tera Ventures Fund II in Estonia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 11:37pm EDT

ITOCHU Corporation (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Yoshihisa Suzuki, President & COO; hereinafter 'ITOCHU') announced today that it has invested in Tera Ventures II Usaldusfond, the second fund established by Tera Ventures (headquartered in Tallinn, Harju County, Estonia; Andrus Oks, Founder; hereinafter 'Tera Ventures'), an Estonian venture capital firm.

Estonia is reputed to be one of the world's most advanced digital nations, with 99 percent of government services available online. It is a country that boasts many engineers in fields such as cybersecurity and encryption technology. Known as the 'Silicon Valley' of Europe, Estonia welcomes foreign entrepreneurs and produces many groundbreaking firms such as Skype.

Tera Ventures was established in 2016 in the process of reorganization of SmartCap, a government run fund of funds, which was selected as 'Top European VC' in Estonia.*1 In addition to a strong local network in the surrounding region focused on the Baltic States, Tera Ventures also has bases in Finland and the United States, and invests in startups with close ties to the local region, whilst gathering information globally. The investee fund is the second fund to be established by Tera Ventures, and it invests in areas such as SaaS, retail tech and digital marketing.

ITOCHU has already invested in prominent venture capital funds in the United States, Israel and China and has collaborated with the investee startups of these funds, providing support for their overseas expansion. Most recently, ITOCHU invested in Via Transportation, Inc. (hereinafter 'Via'), which provides a ride sharing service, and also made strategic business investment in Via Mobility Japan K.K., which provides the system used by Via in Japan.
Through this latest investment in Tera Ventures, ITOCHU aims to realize collaboration with promising startups in the Baltic States and Northern European countries, which are expected to be at the forefront of digital transformation (DX), and to help develop new services in Japan and overseas, improve the earning capacity of startups and give a boost to the economy as a whole.

  • *1Source：CB Insights: The most active Venture Capital Investor 2012-2017

■Tera Ventures URL：https://www.tera.vc/

Disclaimer

Itochu Corporation published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 03:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ITOCHU CORPORATION
08/03ITOCHU : Announces Investment in Tera Ventures Fund II in Estonia
PU
07/31ITOCHU CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
07/08UPDATE2 : Itochu to take entire stake in FamilyMart amid fierce competition
AQ
07/08UPDATE1 : Itochu to take entire stake in FamilyMart
AQ
07/08ITOCHU : to take entire stake in FamilyMart
AQ
07/08FamilyMart says it has received tender offer proposal from Itochu
RE
07/06ITOCHU : Announces Launch of Pharmaceutical Development Service that Includes Wh..
PU
06/30Thai billionaire heir's startup Amity flourishes amid pandemic
RE
06/30ITOCHU : Corporate Governance Report has been updated
PU
06/22ITOCHU CORPORATION : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 415 B 108 B 108 B
Net income 2020 505 B 4 764 M 4 764 M
Net Debt 2020 2 450 B 23 089 M 23 089 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,12x
Yield 2020 3,73%
Capitalization 3 494 B 32 907 M 32 926 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 119 796
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart ITOCHU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ITOCHU Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 628,89 JPY
Last Close Price 2 348,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshihisa Suzuki President, COO, Representative Director & CIO
Tsuyoshi Hachimura Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Yuji Fukuda Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Tomofumi Yoshida Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITOCHU CORPORATION-7.36%32 436
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-26.60%27 487
MITSUI & CO., LTD.-16.37%25 064
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-4.15%14 386
SUMITOMO CORPORATION-26.57%13 832
BUNZL PLC6.44%9 630
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group