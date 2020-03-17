Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  ITOCHU Corporation    8001   JP3143600009

ITOCHU CORPORATION

(8001)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITOCHU : Announces Investment in Wind Power Generation Plants in OVERLAND PARK, Kansas and MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 12:16am EDT

ITOCHU Corporation (headquartered in Tokyo, Japan; Yoshihisa Suzuki, President & COO; hereinafter 'ITOCHU') and Tyr Energy, Inc. (headquartered in Kansas, U.S.A.; Garrick Venteicher, CEO; hereinafter 'Tyr') announced that they have agreed to provide equity financing to Aspenall Energies (Delaware), LLC (headquartered in Minnesota, U.S.A; Raoul Slavin Juliá, Managing Director; hereinafter 'Aspenall')'s Kimball Wind and South Fork Wind projects (hereinafter 'Projects'). The fully operational Projects are located in Nebraska and Minnesota and have a combined nameplate capacity of 43 MW.
The Projects were developed and built by Aspenall and are located in the upper Midwest, one of the most notable areas in the United States in terms of wind power generation potential. The Projects consist of eighteen towers utilizing General Electric's 2 MW class onshore wind turbine platform. Commercial operation was achieved in December of 2016 for South Fork Wind and in June of 2018 for Kimball Wind. Together, the Projects produce enough electricity to power approximately 16,000 US households and have 20-year offtake agreements with Iowa-based Muscatine Power & Water and the Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska, respectively.
Going forward, ITOCHU and Tyr will deepen their strategic alliance with Aspenall and further expand their presence in the United States renewable sector with an increased focus on origination and development activities in solar, wind, battery and other renewable energy sources. Tyr's emphasis on the renewable sector is in line with the ITOCHU Group Corporate Philosophy, 'Sampo-yoshi' (meaning 'good for the seller, good for the buyer, and good for society').

About ITOCHU and Tyr Energy

ITOCHU has an ownership interest in 15 power generation projects in the United States through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tyr Energy Inc. (hereinafter 'Tyr Energy'). Tyr Energy is a developer, long term owner, and manager of power generation projects. This is ITOCHU and Tyr Energy's sixth investment in a wind generation project in the United States. ITOCHU also runs a service business providing operations and maintenance (hereinafter 'O&M') services for power plants through its wholly owned subsidiary, NAES Corporation (hereinafter 'NAES'). NAES has more than 180 power plants under contract totaling approximately 49,000 MW making it one of the largest O&M services providers in the world. ITOCHU continues to diversify its power business with a focus on power generation and related services, seeking to further enhance the value of its portfolio companies.
For more information please visit https://www.itochu.co.jp and http://www.tyrenergy.com/

About Aspenall Energies

Aspenall Energies (Delaware), LLC (hereinafter 'Aspenall') was founded in 2007 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Treehouse Investments, LLC, a boutique distributed-infrastructure firm dedicated to addressing climate change and gender equality. Treehouse is a signatory of the UN Principles of Responsible Investment (UNPRI) and an Investors' Council member of the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN). Aspenall is a developer, owner, and operator of distributed-scale wind projects throughout the Midwest, and provides development capital to early-stage wind and solar projects throughout the US and Canada.
For more information, please visit http://www.aspenall.com/ and http://www.treehouseinvestments.com/ .

Disclaimer

Itochu Corporation published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 04:15:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ITOCHU CORPORATION
12:16aITOCHU : Announces Investment in Wind Power Generation Plants in OVERLAND PARK, ..
PU
03/16ITOCHU CORPORATION : acquires debentures of Eguana Technologies Inc.
AQ
03/15ITOCHU ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ENERGY : Investment in Eguana Technologies Inc.
PU
02/11Investor Activism Rises in Japan -- WSJ
DJ
02/10ITOCHU : Announces Strategic Investment in Winch Energy Limited Promoting Develo..
PU
02/05ITOCHU CORPORATION : 3rd quarter results
CO
01/31ITOCHU CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
01/21ITOCHU : Announces Capital and Business Alliance with iLAC, a Whole Genome Analy..
PU
01/08Farmer Connect Uses IBM Blockchain to Bridge the Gap Between Consumers and Sm..
AQ
2019ITOCHU : Announces Investment in North Central Resources, LLC and its Longview C..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 12 079 B
EBIT 2020 431 B
Net income 2020 513 B
Debt 2020 2 694 B
Yield 2020 4,55%
P/E ratio 2020 5,72x
P/E ratio 2021 5,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 2 938 B
Chart ITOCHU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ITOCHU Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2 765,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 971,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshihisa Suzuki President, COO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Hachimura Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Shunsuke Noda Chief Digital & Information Officer
Yuji Fukuda Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITOCHU CORPORATION-1.79%27 992
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-0.82%31 238
MITSUI & CO., LTD.-1.82%23 273
SUMITOMO CORPORATION-3.10%14 156
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-5.58%12 646
MARUBENI CORPORATION0.09%8 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group