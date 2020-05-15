ITOCHU Techno : CTC Announces Dividends from Surplus (Dividend Increase)

|
Apr 30, 2020
Company Name:
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation
Representative:
Satoshi Kikuchi, President & CEO
|
(Code No.: 4739 TSE 1st Section)
Contact:
Hiroaki Tomimoto, General Manager,
General Affairs Department
(TEL +81-3-6203-5000)
CTC Announces Dividends from Surplus (Dividend Increase)
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (Satoshi Kikuchi, President & CEO; headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter "CTC") announces that at a meeting held on April 30, 2020, the Board of Directors passed a resolution regarding the distribution of dividends from surplus, record date March 31, 2020. Details are as follows:
1. Details of dividends
Most recent dividend
Dividends paid for the
|
Amount determined
forecast (announced
previous fiscal year (ended
February 4, 2020)
March 31, 2019)
Record date
|
March 31, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
March 31, 2019
Dividend per share
|
30.50 yen
|
27.50 yen
|
26.00 yen
Total amount of
|
7,052 million yen
|
－
|
6,011 million yen
|
dividend
Effective date
|
June 19, 2020
|
－
|
June 20, 2019
Dividend resources
|
Retained earnings
|
－
|
Retained earnings
2. Reason
CTC recognizes the return of profits to shareholders as an important management issue. In line with its basic policy of increasing dividend levels, CTC works to secure stable dividend payments and stresses the return of profits according to business performance, while carefully considering the balance of internal reserves and the actual amount distributed to shareholders.
For the current fiscal year, CTC initially planned to pay a dividend of 27.50 yen per share in line with the basic policy described above. However, it has now passed a resolution to revise its initial forecast of 27.50 yen to
30.50 yen, an increase of 3 yen, to show its appreciation to shareholders for their unwavering support. As a result, CTC's full-year dividend, including the interim dividend of 27.50 yen already paid, is set at 58 yen.
This matter will be discussed at the Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting for the 41th Business Term to be held on June 18, 2020.
(Reference) Breakdown of dividends
Dividend per share (yen)
Record date
|
Interim
|
Year-end
|
Full year
|
Dividends for the current
|
27.50 yen
|
30.50 yen
|
58.00 yen
|
fiscal year (plan)
Dividends for the previous
fiscal year (ended March
|
24.00 yen
|
26.00 yen
|
50.00 yen
31, 2019)
End.
