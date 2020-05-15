Log in
ITOCHU Techno : CTC Announces Dividends from Surplus (Dividend Increase)

05/15/2020 | 06:10am EDT

Apr 30, 2020

Company Name:

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation

Representative:

Satoshi Kikuchi, President & CEO

(Code No.: 4739 TSE 1st Section)

Contact:

Hiroaki Tomimoto, General Manager,

General Affairs Department

(TEL +81-3-6203-5000)

CTC Announces Dividends from Surplus (Dividend Increase)

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (Satoshi Kikuchi, President & CEO; headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter "CTC") announces that at a meeting held on April 30, 2020, the Board of Directors passed a resolution regarding the distribution of dividends from surplus, record date March 31, 2020. Details are as follows:

1. Details of dividends

Most recent dividend

Dividends paid for the

Amount determined

forecast (announced

previous fiscal year (ended

February 4, 2020)

March 31, 2019)

Record date

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Dividend per share

30.50 yen

27.50 yen

26.00 yen

Total amount of

7,052 million yen

6,011 million yen

dividend

Effective date

June 19, 2020

June 20, 2019

Dividend resources

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

2. Reason

CTC recognizes the return of profits to shareholders as an important management issue. In line with its basic policy of increasing dividend levels, CTC works to secure stable dividend payments and stresses the return of profits according to business performance, while carefully considering the balance of internal reserves and the actual amount distributed to shareholders.

For the current fiscal year, CTC initially planned to pay a dividend of 27.50 yen per share in line with the basic policy described above. However, it has now passed a resolution to revise its initial forecast of 27.50 yen to

30.50 yen, an increase of 3 yen, to show its appreciation to shareholders for their unwavering support. As a result, CTC's full-year dividend, including the interim dividend of 27.50 yen already paid, is set at 58 yen.

This matter will be discussed at the Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting for the 41th Business Term to be held on June 18, 2020.

(Reference) Breakdown of dividends

Dividend per share (yen)

Record date

Interim

Year-end

Full year

Dividends for the current

27.50 yen

30.50 yen

58.00 yen

fiscal year (plan)

Dividends for the previous

fiscal year (ended March

24.00 yen

26.00 yen

50.00 yen

31, 2019)

End.

Disclaimer

Itochu Techno-Solutions Corporation published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 10:09:01 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group