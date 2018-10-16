Log in
Itochu Techno : CTC Announces Assistance after the Earthquake Disaster in Sulawesi, Indonesia

10/16/2018

Press Release

CTC Announces Assistance after the Earthquake Disaster in Sulawesi, Indonesia

Oct 16, 2018

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation



ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (Satoshi Kikuchi, President & CEO; headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter 'CTC') announced its decision to donate 2 million yen to contribute to the restoration and assist the victims of earthquake disaster in Sulawesi, Indonesia.

We would like to express our deepest condolences for all victims of the earthquake, and our sincere wishes for the swift recovery and restoration of the affected areas.



Currently displayed information is correct at the time of the announcement. Please be aware that information displayed may differ from the very latest information.

Itochu Techno-Solutions Corporation published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 05:27:03 UTC
