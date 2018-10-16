Itochu Techno : CTC Announces Assistance after the Earthquake Disaster in Sulawesi, Indonesia

Print

CTC Announces Assistance after the Earthquake Disaster in Sulawesi, Indonesia

Oct 16, 2018

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (Satoshi Kikuchi, President & CEO; headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter 'CTC') announced its decision to donate 2 million yen to contribute to the restoration and assist the victims of earthquake disaster in Sulawesi, Indonesia.

We would like to express our deepest condolences for all victims of the earthquake, and our sincere wishes for the swift recovery and restoration of the affected areas.

