Itochu Techno : CTC Announces Assistance after the Earthquake Disaster in Sulawesi, Indonesia

Press Release
CTC Announces Assistance after the Earthquake Disaster in Sulawesi, Indonesia
Oct 16, 2018
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (Satoshi Kikuchi, President & CEO; headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter 'CTC') announced its decision to donate 2 million yen to contribute to the restoration and assist the victims of earthquake disaster in Sulawesi, Indonesia.
We would like to express our deepest condolences for all victims of the earthquake, and our sincere wishes for the swift recovery and restoration of the affected areas.
Currently displayed information is correct at the time of the announcement. Please be aware that information displayed may differ from the very latest information.
