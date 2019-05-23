Itochu Techno : Notice of the 40th Fiscal Year Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (397KB)

[ Guide to Exercising Voting Rights ]

If attending the Meeting

Date and time of the Meeting: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019, Japan time (The reception will begin at 9:00 a.m.)

Please bring and present the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk of the meeting place. Additionally, please bring this document with you as reference for the proceedings.

*Exercise of voting rights via proxy is allowed by a single other shareholder with voting rights of the Company in attendance at the Meeting. However, submission of a written certificate of proxy will be required.

If unable to attend the Meeting

Exercise of voting rights via mail (writing)

Exercise deadline: Arrival by 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Japan time

Please indicate your vote for or against the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form enclosed herewith, and return it so that it will be received by no later than the above deadline.

Exercise of voting rights via the Internet

Exercise deadline: Until 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Japan time

Please visit the voting website using PC or other devices and enter your vote for or against the proposals by no later than the above deadline. For more details about the voting website and how to exercise voting rights, please refer to [Guide to Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet] on page 4.