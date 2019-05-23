Itochu Techno : Notice of the 40th Fiscal Year Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (397KB)
This is an unofficial translation of an excerpt of the original notice in Japanese for reference purposes only. In the case of any discrepancy between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations. For the entire information of the notice, please check the original notice in Japanese.
Securities Code: 4739
May 31, 2019
To Shareholders with Voting Rights
Satoshi Kikuchi, President & CEO
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation
3-2-5, Kasumigaseki, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Notice of the 40th Fiscal Year Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
You are cordially invited to attend the 40th Fiscal Year Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (the "Company") to be held as described below.
If you are unable to attend the Meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in either via mail or the Internet, etc. Please review the "Reference Materials for the Meeting" to be hereinafter described (pp. 5-14) and exercise your voting rights according to the instructions on page 3 by no later than 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019 Japan time.
1.
Date and time:
10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019, Japan time
2.
Place:
Nikkei Hall, 3F, Nikkei Building
1-3-7, Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
3. Meeting agenda: Matters to be Reported:
Contents of the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the 40th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) and the report of audit results by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements.
Contents of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 40th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019).
Matters to be Resolved:
Proposal 1: Appropriation of surplus
Proposal 2: Election of six (6) Directors
Proposal 3: Election of two (2) Corporate Auditors
4. Other matters related to convocation of the Meeting
Exercising voting rights by proxy
When voting rights are to be exercised by proxy, please present a written certificate of proxy along with the relevant shareholder's Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk of the meeting place. Please note that only a single other shareholder with voting rights of the Company can be designated as a proxy.
Diverse exercise of voting rights
If you wish to make a diverse exercise of your voting rights, please notify the Company of such intention and reasons in writing at least three days prior to the date of the Meeting.
When attending the Meeting, please present the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk of the meeting place.
Notes:
Of documents which shall be provided, the following are presented in the Company's website on the Internet (stated below) pursuant to the laws and regulations and Article 16 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, and thus not included in the documents provided with this notice of convocation of the Meeting.
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements
The Consolidated and Non-consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Corporate Auditors and the Accounting Auditor include the documents attached to this notice of convocation of the Meeting as well as the Notes to Consolidated and Non-consolidated Financial Statements presented in the Company's website (stated below).
The Company will promptly post any revisions made to the Reference Materials for the Meeting and the attachments on its website (stated below).
Date and time of the Meeting: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019, Japan time (The reception will begin at 9:00 a.m.)
Please bring and present the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk of the meeting place. Additionally, please bring this document with you as reference for the proceedings.
*Exercise of voting rights via proxy is allowed by a single other shareholder with voting rights of the Company in attendance at the Meeting. However, submission of a written certificate of proxy will be required.
If unable to attend the Meeting
Exercise of voting rights via mail (writing)
Exercise deadline: Arrival by 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Japan time
Please indicate your vote for or against the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form enclosed herewith, and return it so that it will be received by no later than the above deadline.
Exercise of voting rights via the Internet
Exercise deadline: Until 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Japan time
Please visit the voting website using PC or other devices and enter your vote for or against the proposals by no later than the above deadline. For more details about the voting website and how to exercise voting rights, please refer to [Guide to Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet] on page 4.
[ Guide to Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet ]
Exercising voting rights via the Internet 1. By "smart voting"
Please access "smart voting" by scanning the QR code printed on the bottom-right of the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form, and follow the instructions on the screen to enter your vote. (ID/password is not required.)
You can exercise your voting rights ONLY ONCE by "smart voting."
2. Via "voting website" (by entering ID/password)
Please access the "voting website" (see URL below), log in to the website with the voting rights exercise code and password printed in the right side of the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form, and follow the instructions on the screen to enter your vote. For security reasons, you will have to change the password when you log in for the first time.
The password (including one changed by you) is valid only for the upcoming General Meeting of Shareholders. A new password will be issued for the next General Meeting of Shareholders.
The password is a means to identify a shareholder who exercises his/her voting rights. The Company will not ask your password.
The password will be locked and disabled when inputted incorrectly a certain number of times. Please follow the instructions on the screen in such a case.
3. Important notes
The deadline for exercising voting rights is 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Japan time, and you are required to finish entering your vote by the time. Your prompt voting will be appreciated.
If you wish to change your vote after exercising your voting rights by "smart voting," please follow 2. above, and change your vote.
If you exercise your voting rights both by postal mail and via the Internet, the vote through the Internet shall be valid. If you exercise your voting rights more than once, the last exercise shall be deemed as valid.
Any fees related to an internet connection will be at your own expense.
Exercise of voting rights via the Internet has been tested and validated by general internet access devices but still may fail in some cases, depending on the device you use or its conditions.
4. Contact information
For inquiries, please contact the administrator of shareholder registry, Stock Transfer Agency Department, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
[For technical support and other inquiries on "smart voting" and "voting website"] 0120-768-524 (Toll free within Japan/Weekdays 9:00 - 21:00)
Note: "QR code" is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
To institutional investors: Institutional investors who have applied in advance to use the Electronic Voting Platform for Institutional Investors operated by ICJ, Inc. may exercise their voting rights on the Platform.
To exercise your voting rights by smartphone, please use "smart voting." By scanning the "smartphone voting website login QR code" printed on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form, you can access the voting website without entering your "voting rights exercise code" and "password." You can exercise your voting rights ONLY ONCEby this method.
Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal 1: Appropriation of surplus
The Company proposes the following for the appropriation of surplus: Matters related to year-end dividend
The Company recognizes return of profits to shareholders as one of the most important management issues, and its basic policy is to ensure stable dividend payments in accordance with business performance and to enhance dividend scale with consideration of the balance of internal reserves. We are targeting a consolidated dividend payout ratio of around 45%.
The Company proposes the following year-end dividend based on the basic policy, an increase of ¥2.25 per share compared to the previous year (Note), to show our appreciation to shareholders for their continued support:
Type of property for dividend Cash
Allotment of property for dividend to shareholders and the total amount thereof ¥26 per share of the Company's common stock, ¥6,011,918,926 in total amount
(Note) The Company conducted a 2-for-1 split of common shares with an effective date of April 1, 2018.
Taking into consideration the stock split ratio, the interim and year-end dividend per share of the previous fiscal year, ¥42.50 and ¥47.50, respectively, are equivalent to ¥21.25 and ¥23.75 per share, respectively. Therefore, the year-end dividend of the current fiscal year is ¥2.25 higher per share than that of the previous fiscal year, taking into account the stock split ratio.
Combined with the interim dividend of ¥24 per share paid on December 7, 2018, the annual dividend for the current fiscal year will be ¥50 per share, an increase of ¥5 per share from that of the previous fiscal year, if the stock split ratio has been taken into account.
Effective date for the dividend from surplus June 20, 2019
(Reference) Transition of Annual Dividend per Share and Consolidated Dividend Payout Ratio
40th
Period
37th
38th
39th
(Year ended
March 31, 2019)
(Note) 2
Annual dividend per share (Yen)
70.0
80.0
90.0
50.0 Plan
(Note) 1
(35.0)
(40.0)
(45.0)
Consolidated dividend payout
44.9
42.3
44.1
46.9 Plan
ratio (%)
(Notes)
The company conducted a 2-for-1 split of common shares with an effective date of April 1, 2018. The figures in parentheses reflect the impact of the stock split.
The annual dividend per share and the consolidated dividend payout ratio for the 40th fiscal year (the current fiscal year) are based on the premise that proposal is approved as proposed.
