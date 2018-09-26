Itonis : announces “Emesyl® Plus” homeopathic nasal spray con...

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itonis, Inc. (OTC PINKSHEETS: ITNS)

Itonis, Inc. is pleased to announce Emesyl® Plus, a new revolutionary homeopathic nasal spray containing Premium Hemp Oil derived from hemp seeds from Cannabis sativa plants. The product is immediately available for sale on Amazon, and can be found here: http://https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H2Z9BHS.

Emesyl® Plus is used to help fortify your mind and body, target moderate changes in health, and to strengthen a foundation of overall wellness. As Emesyl® Plus includes the Emesyl® anti-nausea formula as well, it also offers all the same benefits as Emesyl®, the company's flagship product used to treat nausea and nausea-like symptoms.

Emesyl® Plus is manufactured by National Homeopathic Labs, also the manufacturer of Emesyl®. National Homeopathic Labs is a cGMP, FDA registered contract manufacturer that has specialized in formula development and packaging of homeopathic, nutritional, cosmeceutal, and dietary supplements for over 25 years.

Itonis is also pleased to announce that Emesyl® Plus carries a two year expiration from the date of manufacture. The product is currently in the process of extended Stability testing for three year expiration, and an announcement will be made as soon as the additional Stability testing requirements are complete.

Additional information about Emesyl® Plus can be found on DailyMed, operated by the U.S. National Library of Medicine (NLM): http://https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=53db5df9-31f7-4f6c-bdd0-c7f516e867f2.

'We are very excited with the launch of Emesyl® Plus, and look forward to strong product demand in helping others to strengthen a foundation of overall wellness,' said Steve Pidliskey, Itonis' Vice President. 'We believe Emesyl® Plus will be a knockout winner in the marketplace.'

Meanwhile, our original Emesyl® Nausea Relief nasal spray continues to be sold by a reseller at Amazon.com (http://https://www.amazon.com/Itonis-Inc-Emesyl-Nausea-Relief/dp/B00U20H3KI/ref=sr_1_1_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1537974790&sr=8-1&keywords=Itonis%2C+Inc ) and at Walmart.com (http://https://www.walmart.com/ip/Emesyl-Nausea-Relief/792523063). It is also available directly from Itonis at http://https://www.emesyl.com/.

Located in Laguna Hills, California, and founded in 2005, Itonis Inc. has focused on the distribution of innovative products to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Please visit www.itonisholdings.com for additional information.

Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, National Homeopathic Labs is a cGMP, FDA registered contract manufacturer that specializes in formula development and packaging of homeopathic, nutritional, cosmeceutal, and dietary supplements.

