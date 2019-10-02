Log in
ITRON, INC.

ITRON, INC.

(ITRI)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Delivering Intelligent Connectivity: Unlock the Potential of the IIoT

0
10/02/2019 | 05:24pm EDT

Communities and utilities have a lot to consider when choosing a partner for a digital transformation initiative.

Here at Itron, we are critical infrastructure experts. For decades, we have innovated and delivered integrated technology solutions to enable valuable outcomes for our customers. We start with the 'end goal in mind,' serving as a strategic and consultative partner throughout your journey.

Our strategy is simple. We apply intelligent connectivity to unlock the potential of the industrial internet of things. We map best-in-class technologies to business needs based on performance, security and cost. We stand-up for the performance of our solutions over the course of your business initiative. Itron's open platform enables seamless interoperability across a diverse range of use cases, ensuring solution flexibility. Our multi-generational platform is designed to last for decades - and we are always innovating to create breakthrough use cases through our developer program.

With this proven approach, Itron's Industrial IoT platform is enabling digital transformation for utilities and cities worldwide.

Watch the video to learn more.

Disclaimer

Itron Inc. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 21:23:02 UTC
