IUW 2019: Connecting Our Community

09/26/2019 | 07:58pm EDT

Itron Utility Week (IUW) kicks off next month with a focus on the power of community-because our power to transform the industry lies in community. This simple message translates into an incredible opportunity for Itron customers looking to discover new technologies, services and operations to transform how they deliver and manage critical resources. As the utility industry's premier customer-focused event, IUW welcomes nearly 1,000 attendees from a range of industries to connect with peers and learn about the comprehensive solutions offered by Itron and our trusted partners. This year's event is hosted in Marco Island, Florida, Oct. 11 - 18.

The Knowledge Conference - with over 90 breakout sessions led by industry peers, two insightful keynotes, an interactive product showcase and a host of networking opportunities - is the main event at Itron Utility Week. One of this year's big picture sessions, Getting to Yes - Helping Utilities Make the Case with Regulators, will be a fireside chat with Nick Wagner, NARUC and Dan Pfeiffer, Itron, who will focus on regulator expectations and the ins and outs of securing commission approval. Our second big picture session, Grid Modernization and Resiliency Amid Natural Disasters, will discuss how grid modernization and resiliency support cities and utilities facing natural disasters with panelists from Duke Energy and Florida Power & Light.

In addition, attendees will be able to dig in on a range of topics from four themed tracks: advanced applications and outcomes, data management, mobile and measurement solutions, and multi-purpose network solutions.

Within these tracks, the breakout sessions will span across all resources and attract utilities of all sizes. The topics within these breakouts will focus on everything from enhancing customer safety, leveraging distributed intelligence and optimizing networks to improving demand response programs, minimizing cybersecurity threats and migrating from one collection system to another.

Visit www.itron.com/iuw to learn more about this one-of-a-kind event.

Stay tuned for additional blogs throughout the next few weeks as we prepare to kick off IUW 2019!

Vice President, Global Marketing and Public Affairs- Itron
Marina Donovan has more than 20 years of global technology marketing and public relations experience with a background in data security, networking and mobile. She joined Itron as vice president of global marketing and public affairs in January 2018. Prior to joining Itron, she was vice president of marketing for Silver Spring Networks.
Related

Disclaimer

Itron Inc. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 23:57:04 UTC
