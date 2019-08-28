Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Itron, Inc.    ITRI

ITRON, INC.

(ITRI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Itron : Annual Forecasting Benchmark Survey Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 12:56pm EDT

Our third seminar of the year reveals the results of our annual benchmarking survey. This survey has been conducted since 2012 and presents a broad picture of the electric and gas industry forecasting practices. Survey participants will receive the full report with all the findings, but this Brown Bag is your chance to hear the results-so be sure to join us on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

To register for this Brown Bag and other forecasting events, go to http://www.itron.com/forecastingworkshops.

Participation is free, but prior registration is required. Each seminar lasts approximately one hour, allowing 45 minutes for the presentation and 15 minutes for questions. Seminars start at noon PDT.

If you can't attend a seminar or if you missed one, don't worry! Your registration ensures that a link to the recording will be sent to you automatically approximately one week after the seminar date.

Sr Forecast Analyst- Itron
Paige Schaefer directs various web-based projects, including brown bag seminars, internet surveys, and other web-based projects and services. Schaefer manages Itron's Energy Forecasting Group (EFG), which supports end-use data development, the Statistical End-use Approach (SAE) and coordinates their annual meeting for discussing end-use modeling and forecasting issues. In addition, Schaefer develops, manages and executes marketing campaigns for forecasting products and services and provides software support and documentation. She is responsible for project accounting and support, financial budgeting, accounting and invoicing. Schaefer received a B.S. in Business Administration from San Diego State University with an emphasis in Marketing.
Related

Disclaimer

Itron Inc. published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 16:55:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ITRON, INC.
12:56pITRON : Annual Forecasting Benchmark Survey Results
PU
08/16SPRING CLEANING : Organizing the Impacts within the Behind-the-Meter Energy Stor..
PU
08/14ITRON : Where Did Durbin and Watson Go Wrong?
PU
08/12ITRON : Western Power Selects Itron to Modernize Electricity Delivery in Austral..
BU
08/06ITRON : Introducing Itron's New President and CEO
PU
08/06ITRON, INC. : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
08/05ITRON : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05ITRON, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
08/05ITRON : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Increases Full-Year ..
BU
08/01ITRON : and Discovery Education Awarded for Global Sustainability Leadership
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 472 M
EBIT 2019 138 M
Net income 2019 50,7 M
Debt 2019 747 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 50,5x
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,36x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 2 626 M
Chart ITRON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Itron, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITRON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 75,33  $
Last Close Price 66,55  $
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip C. Mezey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lynda L. Ziegler Chairman
Thomas L. Deitrich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Joan Schweikart Hooper Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chuck McAtee Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITRON, INC.44.05%2 626
KEYENCE CORPORATION14.40%70 071
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE23.28%44 632
NIDEC CORPORATION15.37%38 093
EMERSON ELECTRIC-4.15%35 227
EATON CORPORATION PLC11.90%32 281
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group