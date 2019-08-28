Itron : Annual Forecasting Benchmark Survey Results

Our third seminar of the year reveals the results of our annual benchmarking survey. This survey has been conducted since 2012 and presents a broad picture of the electric and gas industry forecasting practices. Survey participants will receive the full report with all the findings, but this Brown Bag is your chance to hear the results-so be sure to join us on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

To register for this Brown Bag and other forecasting events, go to http://www.itron.com/forecastingworkshops .

Participation is free, but prior registration is required. Each seminar lasts approximately one hour, allowing 45 minutes for the presentation and 15 minutes for questions. Seminars start at noon PDT.

If you can't attend a seminar or if you missed one, don't worry! Your registration ensures that a link to the recording will be sent to you automatically approximately one week after the seminar date.

Paige Schaefer Sr Forecast Analyst - Itron Paige Schaefer directs various web-based projects, including brown bag seminars, internet surveys, and other web-based projects and services. Schaefer manages Itron's Energy Forecasting Group (EFG), which supports end-use data development, the Statistical End-use Approach (SAE) and coordinates their annual meeting for discussing end-use modeling and forecasting issues. In addition, Schaefer develops, manages and executes marketing campaigns for forecasting products and services and provides software support and documentation. She is responsible for project accounting and support, financial budgeting, accounting and invoicing. Schaefer received a B.S. in Business Administration from San Diego State University with an emphasis in Marketing.

Related