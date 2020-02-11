Itron : CEO to Present at JMP Securities 2020 Technology Conference

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today that Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president and CEO, will present at JMP Securities 2020 Technology Conference at The Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco. Deitrich’s keynote address, Transforming the Utility and City Operating Model: Challenges, Opportunities and a Vision for the Future, will explore the future of energy and the challenges utilities and cities face as they transform into smart, integrated communities. The company’s presentation will be webcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. PST.

The live audio webcast and investor presentation will be accessible via Itron’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.itron.com/events.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Itron

Itron is a world-leading technology and services company dedicated to the resourceful use of energy and water. We provide comprehensive solutions that measure, manage and analyze energy and water. Our broad product portfolio includes electricity, gas, water and thermal energy measurement devices and control technology; communications systems; software; as well as managed and consulting services. With thousands of employees supporting nearly 8,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Itron applies knowledge and technology to better manage energy and water resources. Together, we can create a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

