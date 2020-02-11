Log in
ITRON, INC.

(ITRI)
Itron : CEO to Present at JMP Securities 2020 Technology Conference

02/11/2020 | 04:06pm EST

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today that Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president and CEO, will present at JMP Securities 2020 Technology Conference at The Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco. Deitrich’s keynote address, Transforming the Utility and City Operating Model: Challenges, Opportunities and a Vision for the Future, will explore the future of energy and the challenges utilities and cities face as they transform into smart, integrated communities. The company’s presentation will be webcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. PST.

The live audio webcast and investor presentation will be accessible via Itron’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.itron.com/events.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Itron

Itron is a world-leading technology and services company dedicated to the resourceful use of energy and water. We provide comprehensive solutions that measure, manage and analyze energy and water. Our broad product portfolio includes electricity, gas, water and thermal energy measurement devices and control technology; communications systems; software; as well as managed and consulting services. With thousands of employees supporting nearly 8,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Itron applies knowledge and technology to better manage energy and water resources. Together, we can create a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® and OpenWay® are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within in the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to our expectations about revenues, operations, financial performance, earnings, earnings per share, cash flows and restructuring activities including headcount reductions and other cost savings initiatives. Although we believe the estimates and assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these estimates or assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these estimates and assumptions could be incorrect. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Some of the factors that we believe could affect our results include our ability to execute on our restructuring plan, our ability to achieve estimated cost savings, the rate and timing of customer demand for our products, rescheduling of current customer orders, changes in estimated liabilities for product warranties, adverse impacts of litigation, changes in laws and regulations, our dependence on new product development and intellectual property, future acquisitions, changes in estimates for stock-based and bonus compensation, increasing volatility in foreign exchange rates, international business risks and other factors that are more fully described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Itron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information in this press release.


© Business Wire 2020
