Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Itron, Inc.    ITRI

ITRON, INC.

(ITRI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Itron : Creating a More Resourceful World…Together

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 12:57pm EDT

At Itron Utility Week (IUW) 2019, we are focusing on the power of community. Our partners play an important role in that community, and together we are helping utilities, municipalities and consumers all across the globe. It's truly a collaborative effort in creating a more resourceful world.

Cisco, the platinum sponsor of this year's conference, and Itron have a long history of working together to deliver next-generation smart grid communication infrastructure. Together, Itron and Cisco created a standards-based, highly secure technology featuring full IPv6 implementation supporting multiple field area network IoT applications, enabling utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries.

Panasonic is a gold sponsor of IUW. Itron and Panasonic have worked together for over a decade, focusing on high quality metering solutions and meter reading tools. Itron recently introduced the Panasonic Android Toughpad, a rugged smartphone to use with Itron's newest AMR solution: Itron Mobile for FCS. Toughbooks and Toughpads are built to meet the military's most demanding specification (MIL-STD-810G) and offer unmatched reliability in harsh environments, standing up to water submersion, extreme temperature, vibration, impact, dirt and dust.

Verizon, also a gold sponsor of this year's event, and Itron have partnered together for many years to apply creative IoT, machine to machine and cellular connected meter solutions. The goal is to ensure 100% connectivity, provide stringent service level requirements for specific use-cases and optimize the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by minimizing the number of mitigation devices needed in the network. Applications include hard-to-reach meters in a RF-Mesh deployment, 100% direct connect cellular meter deployments, sparsely deployed meters (where mesh is not economic) for the solar provider market and opt-in smart meter programs such as pre-payment.

SAP, this year's silver sponsor, is the leading provider of on-premise and cloud-based utilities solutions worldwide. SAP for Utilities solutions help improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk and increase profitability, helping clients gain enterprise-wide visibility for better decision making and improved responsiveness in mission-critical areas.

In addition, the Knowledge Center is a showcase of Itron's comprehensive solutions and partner offerings. Be sure to stop by and learn more from our exhibitors:

Stay tuned for additional blogs throughout the next week as we ramp up IUW 2019.

Director of Strategic Alliances- Itron
Christina Haslund has over 25 years of experience in the energy and technology sectors. She leads the Itron Partner Network and focuses on Itron's corporate business and technology alliances. Prior to her role in alliances, Christina held product and marketing related roles during her 15 years at Itron. Previously, Christina held roles in R&D, energy efficiency, Direct Access, operations and project management at Pacific Gas & Electric Company and served as Development Director at a trading platform startup.

Christina holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and an MBA from the University of Phoenix, San Francisco.
Related

Disclaimer

Itron Inc. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 16:56:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ITRON, INC.
12:57pITRON : Creating a More Resourceful World…Together
PU
10/03ITRON : The Department of Water and Sewage of Americana to Deploy Itron Solution..
BU
10/02DELIVERING INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY : Unlock the Potential of the IIoT
PU
10/02PREP LIST : Time to Get Ready for IUW 2019
PU
09/27ITRON : Averaging the Weather First or Averaging the Energy Forecast
PU
09/26IUW 2019 : Connecting Our Community
PU
09/26ITRON : Big Thinking Abounds in Idaho
PU
09/24ITRON : Signs Global Reseller Agreement with TerraGo to Accelerate Smart Streetl..
BU
09/17XCEL ENERGY : Collaborating With Itron to Develop Smart Meter Technology
DJ
09/17ITRON : Xcel Energy and Itron Collaborate to Transform Customer Experience and U..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 472 M
EBIT 2019 138 M
Net income 2019 50,7 M
Debt 2019 747 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 56,1x
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,48x
EV / Sales2020 1,36x
Capitalization 2 917 M
Chart ITRON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Itron, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITRON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 78,67  $
Last Close Price 73,92  $
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas L. Deitrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lynda L. Ziegler Chairman
Joan Schweikart Hooper Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chuck McAtee Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Simon W. Pontin Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITRON, INC.56.31%2 918
KEYENCE CORPORATION22.13%75 052
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE28.70%47 972
EMERSON ELECTRIC9.10%41 126
NIDEC CORPORATION18.99%39 532
EATON CORPORATION PLC15.53%34 923
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group