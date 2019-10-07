Itron : Creating a More Resourceful World…Together

At Itron Utility Week (IUW) 2019, we are focusing on the power of community. Our partners play an important role in that community, and together we are helping utilities, municipalities and consumers all across the globe. It's truly a collaborative effort in creating a more resourceful world.

Cisco , the platinum sponsor of this year's conference, and Itron have a long history of working together to deliver next-generation smart grid communication infrastructure. Together, Itron and Cisco created a standards-based, highly secure technology featuring full IPv6 implementation supporting multiple field area network IoT applications, enabling utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries.

Panasonic is a gold sponsor of IUW. Itron and Panasonic have worked together for over a decade, focusing on high quality metering solutions and meter reading tools. Itron recently introduced the Panasonic Android Toughpad, a rugged smartphone to use with Itron's newest AMR solution: Itron Mobile for FCS. Toughbooks and Toughpads are built to meet the military's most demanding specification (MIL-STD-810G) and offer unmatched reliability in harsh environments, standing up to water submersion, extreme temperature, vibration, impact, dirt and dust.

Verizon , also a gold sponsor of this year's event, and Itron have partnered together for many years to apply creative IoT, machine to machine and cellular connected meter solutions. The goal is to ensure 100% connectivity, provide stringent service level requirements for specific use-cases and optimize the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by minimizing the number of mitigation devices needed in the network. Applications include hard-to-reach meters in a RF-Mesh deployment, 100% direct connect cellular meter deployments, sparsely deployed meters (where mesh is not economic) for the solar provider market and opt-in smart meter programs such as pre-payment.

SAP , this year's silver sponsor, is the leading provider of on-premise and cloud-based utilities solutions worldwide. SAP for Utilities solutions help improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk and increase profitability, helping clients gain enterprise-wide visibility for better decision making and improved responsiveness in mission-critical areas.

In addition, the Knowledge Center is a showcase of Itron's comprehensive solutions and partner offerings. Be sure to stop by and learn more from our exhibitors:

Stay tuned for additional blogs throughout the next week as we ramp up IUW 2019.

Christina Haslund Director of Strategic Alliances - Itron Christina Haslund has over 25 years of experience in the energy and technology sectors. She leads the Itron Partner Network and focuses on Itron's corporate business and technology alliances. Prior to her role in alliances, Christina held product and marketing related roles during her 15 years at Itron. Previously, Christina held roles in R&D, energy efficiency, Direct Access, operations and project management at Pacific Gas & Electric Company and served as Development Director at a trading platform startup.



Christina holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and an MBA from the University of Phoenix, San Francisco.

