Itron : Introducing Itron's New President and CEO

Today, Tom Deitrich steps into his new position as president and chief executive officer at Itron. Deitrich has served as Itron's executive vice president and COO since 2015, and succeeds Philip Mezey, Itron's president and CEO since 2013.

After joining Itron in 2015, Deitrich has played a major role in shaping the company's strategy to partner with cities and utilities to build secure, reliable, connected communities that can offer a multitude of new services. He architected the company's innovation and product strategy, created the product business units and global commercial and customer enablement organization, and enhanced our overall operations.

Hear from our new president and CEO about his vision for Itron and how we will continue to make an impact on cities and utilities across the globe.

To read the full press release announcing Tom's appointment, click here .

