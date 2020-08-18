Itron : Receives 2020 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award

Itron’s IoT Wastewater Monitoring Solution Honored for Exceptional Innovation

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, received a 2020 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading website covering IoT technologies. The award recognizes the cutting-edge IoT-based solution that Itron, Utility Systems Science & Software (US3) and the Avanti Company created together through the Itron Developer Program.

The wastewater monitoring solution utilizes Itron’s multi-purpose industrial IoT network and connected wastewater sensors to identify conditions that cause sanitary sewer overflows. Taking advantage of real-time data from US3’s wastewater flow sensors and Itron’s expertise in delivering outcome-based IoT solutions for critical infrastructure operators, the innovative solution enables utilities to prevent sewer overflows, improve water quality, protect local ecosystems and ensure public safety.

To mitigate regulatory issues and prevent sanitary sewer overflows, Miami-Dade County Water & Sewer Department (WASD) recently deployed the solution. In addition to helping the utility mitigate sewer overflows, the solution delivers significant operational efficiencies and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. The solution automates the reporting process for regulatory compliance, reducing truck rolls required for field surveys by more than 60%.

Quotes

“It is an honor to be recognized by IoT Evolution for our wastewater and flood sensing solution, which was developed for Miami-Dade’s Flow Reduction Program. At Itron, we are proud to collaborate with innovative partners like US3 to deliver breakthrough solutions to create safe, smart and sustainable communities.”

- John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron

“With enhanced visibility into our operations, this program equips us to better serve Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department customers by ensuring our sewer collection system meets regulatory standards, improving level of service and in the future assisting in identification of sewer overflows and mitigation of Inflow and Infiltration into our Wastewater Collection System.”

- Kevin Lynskey, director of WASD

“Through Itron’s Developer Program, we collaborated to develop and implement an innovative monitoring solution that combines our instrumentation technology with Itron’s data analytics to ensure efficient water and wastewater management for Miami-Dade. This innovative solution is well-deserving of this award.”

- Mark Serres, vice president and chief technology officer of US3

“The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Product of Year Award reflect the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion-dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate Itron for its innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry.”

- Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, a co-publisher of IoT Evolution

“It is my pleasure to recognize Itron’s IoT wastewater and flood sensing solution, an innovative solution that earned the 2020 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award. I look forward to seeing even more innovation from Itron in the future.”

- Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director for IoT Evolution World

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants.. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200818005258/en/