Itron : Recognized for Internet of Things Innovation with 2019 IoT Breakthrough Award

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and
cities manage energy and water, today announced that its Itron
Intelis gas meter solution has been selected as the winner of the
“Public Safety Solution of the Year” award from IoT
Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top
companies, technologies and products in the global Internet of Things
(IoT) sector today.
The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the
innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of
IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City
Technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car and many
more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from
companies all over the world.
“Itron delivers a shining example of how traditional solutions and
products can be revolutionized through connected and intelligent
applications,” said James Johnson, managing director at IoT
Breakthrough. “The Intelis gas meter from Itron is an innovative
solution that delivers a profound increase in public safety while also
delivering other compelling operational benefits for utilities and
consumers. We are thrilled to recognize Itron as an industry-leading
innovator with the 2019 IoT Breakthrough Award.”
“We are honored to receive the IoT Breakthrough award for our recently
launched intelligent gas meter, which is designed to act as an edge
computing device to deliver high-resolution data to improve safety and
operations,” said Sharelynn Moore, senior vice president of Networked
Solutions at Itron. “At Itron, we are committed to enabling utilities
and cities to safely and efficiently deliver critical infrastructure
services like natural gas. This award affirms our efforts.”
Itron’s Intelis gas meter is a compact ultrasonic device that transforms
the standard one-way gas distribution network into an interactive
two-way energy network that not only provides added insights into
distribution and usage by consumers, but also enhances safety with
integrated features such as high flow alarms, high temperature sensing
and integrated remote temporary shut off.
The Intelis gas meter features embedded intelligence that can sense and
stop excess flow automatically, increasing safety of utility personnel,
consumers and communities. This allows for the detection and prevention
of potentially dangerous conditions, such as shutting off flow due to an
open fuel line or fire, potentially preventing an explosion. The meter
also features an embedded air detection sensor, which alerts utilities
of potential meter tampering or removal, improving safety, theft
detection and revenue protection.
These enhanced safety and operational features help protect consumers
and the utility workforce, while offering an intelligent platform for
utilities to add value beyond basic meter automation both today and in
the future.
