Itron : Recognized for Internet of Things Innovation with 2019 IoT Breakthrough Award

Company’s Smart Gas Meter Named “Public Safety Solution of the Year”

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced that its Itron Intelis gas meter solution has been selected as the winner of the “Public Safety Solution of the Year” award from IoT Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet of Things (IoT) sector today.

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City Technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from companies all over the world.

“Itron delivers a shining example of how traditional solutions and products can be revolutionized through connected and intelligent applications,” said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “The Intelis gas meter from Itron is an innovative solution that delivers a profound increase in public safety while also delivering other compelling operational benefits for utilities and consumers. We are thrilled to recognize Itron as an industry-leading innovator with the 2019 IoT Breakthrough Award.”

“We are honored to receive the IoT Breakthrough award for our recently launched intelligent gas meter, which is designed to act as an edge computing device to deliver high-resolution data to improve safety and operations,” said Sharelynn Moore, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “At Itron, we are committed to enabling utilities and cities to safely and efficiently deliver critical infrastructure services like natural gas. This award affirms our efforts.”

Itron’s Intelis gas meter is a compact ultrasonic device that transforms the standard one-way gas distribution network into an interactive two-way energy network that not only provides added insights into distribution and usage by consumers, but also enhances safety with integrated features such as high flow alarms, high temperature sensing and integrated remote temporary shut off.

The Intelis gas meter features embedded intelligence that can sense and stop excess flow automatically, increasing safety of utility personnel, consumers and communities. This allows for the detection and prevention of potentially dangerous conditions, such as shutting off flow due to an open fuel line or fire, potentially preventing an explosion. The meter also features an embedded air detection sensor, which alerts utilities of potential meter tampering or removal, improving safety, theft detection and revenue protection.

These enhanced safety and operational features help protect consumers and the utility workforce, while offering an intelligent platform for utilities to add value beyond basic meter automation both today and in the future.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

About IoT Breakthrough

IoT Breakthrough, part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit www.IoTBreakthrough.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005154/en/