ITRON, INC.

ITRON, INC.

(ITRI)
News 
Itron : Releases 2019 Environmental Social Governance Report

06/22/2020 | 08:46am EDT

Strategic Report Highlights Itron’s New Framework for Reporting on Sustainability Goals and Emphasizes Itron’s Commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, released today its 2019 Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Report, which highlights the company’s new framework for reporting on sustainability goals and commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Featuring expanded content and information on key policies, the report provides insights into Itron’s ESG practices in 2019 and plans for future initiatives.

The report features Itron’s reinvigorated approach to its ESG strategy, which is built upon four key pillars:

  • Environmental and Operational Stewardship: How Itron runs the company with an eye toward sustainability
  • Solution Impact and Community Involvement: The difference Itron makes in the world, both with its technology and its people
  • Diversity and Our Human Capital Pledge: Itron’s commitment to employees across the globe
  • Effective Shareholder Advocacy: A dedication to run the business predictably, profitably and with integrity

Developed in 2019, the key pillars align Itron’s efforts with the United Nations Global Compact and connect its efforts to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Collectively, these pillars lay the foundation for Itron’s goals and commitments to its shareholders. The ESG Report outlines the measurement framework for these four pillars and highlights the company’s impact and results in these areas.

“At Itron, we are committed to making the most of the energy and water resources that we have today and creating a better tomorrow for our customers, employees and the communities we serve. Our 2019 ESG Report highlights the work we have been doing to achieve our purpose to create a more resourceful world,” said Tom Deitrich, president and CEO of Itron. “I am also delighted to introduce our new ESG strategy framework in this year’s report, which includes our four operating pillars that enable Itron to influence global sustainable development goals.”

Download the report at www.itron.com/ESG.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.


