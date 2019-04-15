Itron : and VINCI Energies to Build Australia's Largest Standalone Smart Lighting Project

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), VINCI Energies’ Electrix and Transport
Canberra and City Services (TCCS) are working together to create an
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) network to support smart lighting
and smart city and energy solutions in Canberra, Australia’s capital
city. TCCS, which manages streetlights and other critical infrastructure
in Canberra, will deploy Itron’s multi-purpose network across the
region, connecting streetlights on the network that will be managed by
Itron’s Streetlight.Vision central management software. This project
represents the largest standalone smart lighting project in Australia
and the first energy performance contract in Australia and Oceania.
With the Energy Performance Contract, Electrix, leading provider of
electrical engineering, construction and maintenance services, will
operate, maintain and upgrade the streetlight network over a seven-year
period. This innovative model will help TCCS achieve significant energy
savings, accelerate progress toward environmental goals, minimize
investment risk and help manage to fixed annual allocated budgets over
the contract term.
Initial benefits of the network will include increased electrical safety
and energy savings from energy efficient fittings, which can be tracked
with metering on the lights. Long term, the Canberra community will
benefit from a Smart City Lab, which will be developed to test and
develop additional smart city solutions such as, smart waste management,
traffic monitoring, pollution sensing and other applications using the
same network platform. A new digital control maintenance management
system will also be delivered as part of the upgrade to offer real-time
monitoring of the network to automatically detect faults such as lamp
failures or cable problems.
This will be the start of a seven-year collaboration that will focus on
three key outcomes: keeping the lights on, getting energy efficient and
contributing to Canberra being a smart city.
“Itron’s open standards-based, globally proven smart city network is the
ideal platform to help councils and governments like TCCS to realize its
vision to transform critical city services for consumers. We are excited
to work with TCCS and Electrix on this innovative project, which
showcases the power of collaboration and creativity. Together, we will
develop a strategic, scalable process for rolling out smart city
applications under a single, unified network,” said Paul Nelsen, vice
president of commercial and customer enablement for the Asia-Pacific
region.
“Electrix has extensive local expertise in maintenance of electrical
infrastructure, particularly street lighting. We are excited to apply
our experience in collaboration with TCCS and Itron on this unique
project,” said Tony Croagh general manager, Electrix.
