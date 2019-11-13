Log in
Itron : to Improve Electricity Delivery with End-to-End Critical Infrastructure Solution in West Africa

0
11/13/2019 | 04:06pm EST

Utility in Benin Selects Itron’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) to Reduce Losses and Improve Efficiency

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, signed, with the support of its in-country Channel Partner AM Afrique, a contract with Société Béninoise d’Energie Electrique (SBEE) Benin’s only electricity distributer, to upgrade the utility’s electricity distribution system and reduce losses. SBEE will deploy Itron’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) network, 40,000 AMI meters and the Itron Prepayment Management Platform (IPMP) in the city of Cotonou, Benin. Itron will provide project management, training and support to the utility as well as integrate IPMP as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). AM Afrique, user of the SaaS jointly with the SBEE, will operate the system and will assure the data exchanges with other internal systems of SBEE (e.g., billing and customer management systems).

Providing electricity to more than 600,000 customers, SBEE will utilize Itron’s end-to-end solution to address grid losses and reduce billing errors. Taking advantage of Itron’s AMI solution, the utility will be equipped to optimize the meter-to-cash process and gain greater visibility into billing and usage with intelligent connectivity at the edge of the network. Combining Itron’s AMI and prepayment solutions, the utility will also provide its customers with access to a convenient, cost-effective way to prepay for electricity while simplifying utility operations and improving cash flow by reducing losses. With IPMP, customers can pay their bills through a self-service internet portal, Android-based point-of-sale terminals and smart phone applications.

Itron’s AMI solution, supported by its self-forming and self-healing standards-based communication based on cellular and RF mesh, lays the foundation for SBEE to deploy advanced Distribution Automation applications that will help them further strengthen grid reliability and minimize electricity outages.

“We have a growing number of customers who utilize prepayment for electricity, and we are excited to implement Itron’s network technology and prepayment solution to equip more customers to take advantage of prepayment in order to improve delivery, efficiency and reliability,” said Adjamassouhon Wilfrid, project leader at SBEE.

“By collaborating with SBEE, Itron will make prepaid electricity accessible to all of the utility’s users, while enabling them to reduce losses and gain greater awareness of its distribution system,” said Babacar Diba, area vice president, Africa at Itron. “By harnessing our software and hardware, SBEE will be able to realize outcomes that help modernize its electricity infrastructure enabling greater end-customer satisfaction.”

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.


© Business Wire 2019
