Itronics : Announces 'Clean Tech Materials' Growth Plan

RENO, Nevada, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itronics Inc. (OTC: ITRO), an emerging "Clean Tech Materials" growth Company that produces GOLD'n GRO Multi-Nutrient Fertilizers and Silver, is releasing today the Company's growth forecast and 10-year business plan that is designed to integrate the Itronics developed "Zero Waste Energy Saving Technologies" into a unified operation with three business lines. Annual revenues for Itronics combined business lines potentially exceeds $70 million by 2025. Each business line has potential for sustained growth.

Itronics "Clean Tech Materials" research and development has made possible the three inter-linked business lines that; (1) take existing waste materials and produce Multi-Nutrient Fertilizers, (2) recover precious and base metals producing silver bullion and silver bearing glass, and (3) cleans mine tailings to recover residual metals for refining and sale, and to produce Industrial Minerals.

Significant growth is planned over the next five (5) years that will transform Itronics into a major nationwide supplier of Multi-Nutrient Fertilizers; the largest printed circuit board refiner in the western U.S. producing silver and other metals; and an Industrial Minerals producer. The second five (5) years of the 10-year business plan is based upon continuous operations, although all plant design is being completed with anticipation of further growth and expansion. Utilization of the "Clean Tech Materials" technologies developed by Itronics in three integrated business lines creates a solid foundation for long term profitable growth based on material and energy cost savings realized by utilizing waste materials as feed streams.

"Itronics is clearly focused on utilizing our scalable Zero Waste Energy Saving Technologies to grow the Company to be an industry leader in 'Clean Tech Materials'. Integrating our technology into three growth business lines that utilizes waste materials as feed stock provides the opportunity for Itronics to be a leader in profitable sustainable development," stated Dr. John Whitney, Itronics President. "This growth forecast and 10-year business plan sets the foundation and is a picture of the business potential based upon Itronics' scalable technologies."

Itronics "Clean Tech Materials" research and development has made possible the three inter-linked business lines that are described in more detail here.

GOLD'n GRO Multi Nutrient Fertilizer production is forecasted for major growth with the expansion of production to the "Itronics Clean Tech Materials Campus" (ICTMC) located north of Yerington , Nevada. Production capacity at ICTMC will allow Itronics to meet its forecasted year on year growth projections. ICTMC's rail siding will provide access to efficient lower cost rail transportation for distribution of bulk GOLD'n GRO shipments nationwide and internationally. GOLD'n GRO multi nutrient fertilizers improve crop quality and yield, which is driving growth. Forecast revenues for GOLD'n GRO approach $25 million per year by 2025. Silver Bullion Production will move from pilot plant production at Reno, Nevada to larger scale commercial production at ICTMC. Growth plans set the production growth target at a 60-100 times increase, making Itronics one of the largest printed circuit board refiners in the U.S. Metals recovered from printed circuit boards include gold, silver, palladium, tin and copper. Silver bearing glass is also a major product. Itronics Silver Bullion Production is a Zero-Waste Energy Saving Technology that recovers 100 percent of contained metals, while using the energy content of printed circuit boards to reduce refining power cost by up to 50 percent. Silver Bullion Production expansion will also benefit from precious metals recovered by Rock Kleen Tailings Processing. The ICTMC is strategically situated in Northern Nevada close to Northern California's Silicon Valley and will be the only major printed circuit board refiner in the western U.S. Forecast revenues for Silver Bullion Production approach $36 million per year by 2025. Rock Kleen Tailings Processing is a revolutionary Itronics "Clean Tech Materials" development that cleans mine tailings of residual cyanide and makes the previously mined materials available for Industrial Mineral usage. This is Energy Saving Technology because it avoids the significant energy costs of mining and crushing the rock. Rock Kleen recovers residual metals including both precious and base metals that were not recovered by previous leaching processes. While Rock Kleen is used at the mine site or at a central location, final metal production will occur at the ICTMC. Industrial Minerals production and sales is a major growth market for Itronics. Producing crushed rock, clays, crushed rock fines and minerals from previously mined tailings provides huge opportunities for this Itronics Zero Waste Energy Saving Technology by saving energy and maximizing materials use. Up to 60 percent of the cost of mining is energy, so the energy cost savings are very substantial. Rock Kleen is produced by Itronics' proprietary GOLD'n GRO technology. The current Industrial Mineral market in California - Nevada approaches 300 million tons per year. A Whitney & Whitney marketing survey has identified over 400 million tons of treatable mine leach tails near rail service in the Yerington, Nevada to Tonopah, Nevada corridor. Rock Kleen Processing projects are designed as joint ventures. Forecast revenues for Rock Kleen Tailings Processing approach $12 million per year by 2025 for Itronics portion of the first project. Additional projects will produce ever increasing Rock Kleen revenue for Itronics.

"Many years of successful research and development in scalable Zero Waste Energy Saving Technology has opened the doors to new emerging profitable growth opportunities for Itronics," said Dr. John Whitney, Itronics President. "Itronics is entering an exciting period of major growth and the 'Itronics Clean Tech Materials Campus' is the future location for expanding the three major lines of business. Itronics is now poised to be a 'Clean Tech Materials' leader in three expanding markets utilizing Itronics Zero Waste Energy Saving Technologies. Access to major capital funding will be needed to support the forecasted revenue growth. This growth forecast is based on our recently completed 10-year business plan. Successful implementation of this plan is expected to provide major benefits to the Itronics shareholders and other stakeholders who have continued to support our Zero Waste Energy Saving Technology research and development."

