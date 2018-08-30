Itronics Begins KAM-Thio Tests to Recover Silver and Gold From High Grade Mineralized Rock 

RENO, Nev., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itronics Inc. (OTC:ITRO), a diversified producer of GOLD’n GRO zinc fertilizers and silver products and a green “Zero Waste” technology development Company, today reported that it has started testing its “green” KAM-Thio Recovery System on high grade silver and gold bearing rock from Comstock Mining Inc.’s (NYSE:LODE) Dayton Resource Area located in Lyon County, Nevada.



The tests are designed to determine if the KAM-Thio Recovery System can extract silver and gold from high grade silver-gold mineralized rock in economically meaningful amounts. The recovery system does not use cyanide, is non-toxic, and theoretically can clean the mineralized rock sufficiently so that saleable rock products may be produced after the silver and gold are recovered

The Company has started a series of tests to evaluate whether a flow sheet being developed to process residual, previously cyanide leached materials can extract additional silver and gold from the material while concurrently producing clean saleable rock products. The Company is developing a detailed engineered process flow sheet for evaluating process economics and feasibility for the specific technical conditions that have been identified in the Comstock Mining District. The testing is intended to model key process steps in this flow sheet.

Itronics Metallurgical, Inc., is performing the test work, and the preliminary technical flow sheet development and engineering scoping is being performed by Whitney & Whitney, Inc., both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Itronics. All samples are being analyzed by qualified independent laboratories.

Itronics previously announced that results obtained from a series of tests on previously cyanide leached materials indicate that the residual silver, gold, base metals, and cyanide are removed from the cyanide leached material by the KAM-Thio Recovery System and that the leached silver, gold, and base metals are completely recovered from the leaching solution. Itronics believes that results similar to this should be obtainable by using a similar process approach on cyanide leach tailings from other silver-gold deposits. The economics of using the “green” KAM-THIO Recovery System will be determined by technical conditions and processing requirements at each mine site.

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a “Creative Green Technology” Company which produces GOLD’n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company’s goal is to achieve profitable green technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD’n GRO fertilizers, silver, zinc, and minerals. The Company’s technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

Through its subsidiary, Itronics Metallurgical, Inc., Itronics is the only company with a fully permitted “Beneficial Use Photochemical, Silver, and Water Recycling” plant in the United States that converts 100 percent of the spent photoliquids into GOLD’n GRO liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver bearing glass. This is internationally recognized award winning “Zero Waste” Technology. The Company is developing a portfolio of environmentally beneficial “Zero waste” processing and mining technologies. Itronics has received numerous domestic and international awards that recognize its ability to successfully use chemical science and engineering to create and implement new environmentally green recycling and fertilizer technologies.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants, and are available at the Company's "e-store" on Amazon.Com. Due to expanded retail customer interest, GOLD'n GRO fertilizer may now be purchased in Reno, Nevada at the "Buy Nevada First Gift Shop" at 4001 S. Virginia St.

