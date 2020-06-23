Itronics : Publishes 2020 Corporate Profile

RENO, Nevada, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itronics Inc. (OTC: ITRO), an emerging 'Cleantech Materials' growth Company that manufactures GOLD'n GRO Multi-Nutrient Fertilizers and produces Silver, today announced that its 2020 Corporate Profile is posted on the Itronics website at www.itronics.com/corporate-profile.html.

The Itronics 2020 Cleantech Materials Corporate Profile presents an up-to-date summary of the Company's status, and its future growth plans. The Itronics Technologies are 'cost reducing' and create products that utilize consumer and industrial waste materials as raw materials and a line of fertilizers that improve the bioavailability of mineral nutrients to crops thereby increasing crop quality and yield. Most of the technologies being developed are "energy saving," a significant environmental advantage.

In January 2020, the Company released its growth forecast and 10-year business plan that integrates the Itronics proprietary portfolio of Zero Waste Energy Saving Technologies into a unified operation with three business lines. Annual revenues for the combined business lines potentially exceed $113 million by 2025. Each business line has the potential for sustained long-term growth.

Itronics three lines of business are (1) GOLD'n GRO Multi-Nutrient Fertilizers, (2) Silver Bullion and Silver-bearing glass production and, (3) Rock Kleen Tailings Processing. Significant growth is planned over the next five years that will transform Itronics into a major supplier of multi-nutrient fertilizers; the largest printed circuit board refiner in the western United States producing silver and other metals; and an industrial minerals producer.

Itronics focus is on sustainable agriculture and mineral production. The Company's mineral production occurs in three broad areas: mineral nutrients that are focused on enhancing agricultural production, mineral recovery using consumer and manufacturing by-products as source materials, and mineral extraction technology focused on previously processed ore.

The next major technologically innovative step for Silver Bullion Production is the move to Pure Metal Production. Itronics Metallurgical, Inc. has the technology to produce five 9's silver and pure base metal plates or crystals. The first step in Pure Metal Production is the separation and electrowinning of copper metal. Copper recovery opens the door to tin metal recovery. Tin is a United States Critical Metal and is not mined in the United States. Recycled tin in the United States only provides about 25 percent of current United States demand. Tin is not presently recovered from printed circuit board scrap; Itronics would be the first company in the United States to do this.

Today the GOLD'n GRO fertilizers are transforming the Company as a rapidly growing core operation. The combined technologies are creating large-scale long- term profitable growth opportunities for Itronics in three integrated lines of business. These new technologies will rapidly accelerate the Company's growth as they are developed and placed into commercial operation.

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is an emerging Cleantech Growth Company that uses proprietary multi-nutrient fertilizer manufacturing technologies to produce GOLD'n GRO multi-nutrient fertilizers and breakthrough Zero Waste Technologies to recover fertilizer ingredients, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass from waste streams that contain silver, gold, copper, zinc, tin, and other metals. The Company's goal is to achieve profitable green technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD'n GRO fertilizers, silver, zinc, and minerals. The Company's technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants, and are available at the Company's "e-store" on Amazon.Com at http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_sr_lawn-garden?ie+UTF8&field-brandtextbin=GOLD%27n+GRO&node+2972638011. Due to expanded retail customer interest, GOLD'n GRO fertilizer may now be purchased in Reno, Nevada at "Buy Nevada First Gift Shop", 4001 S. Virginia St.

