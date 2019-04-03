ITT : Enidine to Showcase Comprehensive Shock and Vibration Solutions at ProMat 2019

ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) and its Enidine brand will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered, custom energy absorption solutions for the warehousing industry at ProMat 2019 in Chicago, April 8–11. The company will present its technologies at McCormick Place, South Building, Booth #5255.

Designed for the most demanding material handling requirements, including storage and retrieval applications, ITT Enidine’s innovative, high-performing products help customers achieve better throughput, maximize safety and achieve longer equipment uptime. With a 50-year legacy of innovating to solve customers’ engineering challenges, Enidine shock absorption and vibration isolation products are trusted to reliably and efficiently handle the most challenging material handling applications.

“We offer the widest selection of standard and custom energy absorption and vibration isolation products to clients with material handling and warehouse automated storage and retrieval systems around the globe,” said Greg Herman, Director of Sales, ITT Enidine. “Thanks to a combination of highly engineered products, state-of-the-art manufacturing, on-time delivery and unsurpassed quality and customer service, an increasing number of businesses with material handling applications trust ITT Enidine to protect their vital equipment and goods. This year customers visiting us at Booth #5255 during ProMat 2019 can expect to interact with our ITT experts and learn about an exciting new product innovation led by ITT Enidine’s Sentinel 1, a first generation on-board monitoring system that is the first wave of real-time predictable machine maintenance technologies for global shock absorber applications.”

During ProMat 2019, ITT Enidine will demonstrate its energy absorption and vibration isolation products and solutions, including:

Sentinel 1 : ITT Enidine is re-defining the global shock absorber industry where energy absorption and technology merge. The new, patent pending, on-board monitoring system and microelectronic solution can be designed into real time energy management and performance monitoring programs. This truly wireless innovation gives customers the flexibility to incorporate dependable cutting edge energy absorption solutions anywhere in their facilities complex systems.

HD/HDN Shock Absorbers: These heavy-duty shock absorbers protect equipment from large impacts and are available in a wide variety of stroke lengths and damping characteristics to meet stringent deceleration requirements.

Adjustable Mid-Bore Series Shock Absorbers: These shock absorbers provide deceleration with efficient damping characteristics due to their internal orifice configuration. Long-lasting and reliable, they feature an adjustable design that allows for fine-tuning to the desired damping level.

DA/ADA Rate Controls: Used to regulate the speed or time required for a mechanism to move from one position to another, these rate controls leverage proven technology to enhance performance in a variety of product applications.

Wire Rope Isolators: Control damaging vibration and noise within machinery and equipment. Constructed of stainless steel cable and aluminum retaining bars, Enidine wire rope isolators are corrosion resistant and completely unaffected by oil, chemicals, abrasives, ozone or temperature extremes.

Compact Wire Rope Isolators: With a compact design that’s smaller than most wire ropes, compact wire rope isolators can provide both shock and vibration absorption — even in situations where package space and sway are an issue.

ITT Enidine representatives will be available for meetings throughout ProMat 2019 at Booth #5255 in the South Building at Chicago’s McCormick Place. For more information regarding Enidine’s industrial shock and vibration solutions, please visit www.enidine.com.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation and industrial markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in a total of approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2018 revenues of $2.75 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

About ITT’s Connect and Control Technologies Business

ITT’s Connect and Control Technologies business designs and manufactures harsh-environment connectors and critical energy absorption, motion, flow and environmental control components. Through leading brands such as Aerospace Controls, BIW Connector Systems, Cannon, Compact, Enidine and Veam, the business serves customers in the aerospace, automation, defense, energy, industrial, infrastructure and transportation markets.

