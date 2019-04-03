ITT : Enidine to Showcase Comprehensive Shock and Vibration Solutions at ProMat 2019

ITT
Inc. (NYSE: ITT) and its Enidine
brand will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered,
custom energy absorption solutions for the warehousing industry at ProMat
2019 in Chicago, April 8–11. The company will present its
technologies at McCormick Place, South Building, Booth #5255.
Designed for the most demanding material handling requirements,
including storage and retrieval applications, ITT Enidine’s innovative,
high-performing products help customers achieve better throughput,
maximize safety and achieve longer equipment uptime. With a 50-year
legacy of innovating to solve customers’ engineering challenges, Enidine
shock absorption and vibration isolation products are trusted to
reliably and efficiently handle the most challenging material handling
applications.
“We offer the widest selection of standard and custom energy absorption
and vibration isolation products to clients with material handling and
warehouse automated storage and retrieval systems around the globe,”
said Greg Herman, Director of Sales, ITT Enidine. “Thanks to a
combination of highly engineered products, state-of-the-art
manufacturing, on-time delivery and unsurpassed quality and customer
service, an increasing number of businesses with material handling
applications trust ITT Enidine to protect their vital equipment and
goods. This year customers visiting us at Booth #5255 during ProMat 2019
can expect to interact with our ITT experts and learn about an exciting
new product innovation led by ITT Enidine’s Sentinel 1, a first
generation on-board monitoring system that is the first wave of
real-time predictable machine maintenance technologies for global shock
absorber applications.”
During ProMat 2019, ITT
Enidine will demonstrate its energy absorption and vibration
isolation products and solutions, including:
-
Sentinel
1: ITT Enidine is re-defining the
global shock absorber industry where energy absorption and technology
merge. The new, patent pending, on-board monitoring system and
microelectronic solution can be designed into real time energy
management and performance monitoring programs. This truly wireless
innovation gives customers the flexibility to incorporate dependable
cutting edge energy absorption solutions anywhere in their facilities
complex systems.
-
HD/HDN
Shock Absorbers: These heavy-duty shock absorbers protect
equipment from large impacts and are available in a wide variety of
stroke lengths and damping characteristics to meet stringent
deceleration requirements.
-
Adjustable
Mid-Bore Series Shock Absorbers: These shock absorbers provide
deceleration with efficient damping characteristics due to their
internal orifice configuration. Long-lasting and reliable, they
feature an adjustable design that allows for fine-tuning to the
desired damping level.
-
DA/ADA
Rate Controls: Used to regulate the speed or time required for a
mechanism to move from one position to another, these rate controls
leverage proven technology to enhance performance in a variety of
product applications.
-
Wire
Rope Isolators: Control damaging vibration and noise within
machinery and equipment. Constructed of stainless steel cable and
aluminum retaining bars, Enidine wire rope isolators are corrosion
resistant and completely unaffected by oil, chemicals, abrasives,
ozone or temperature extremes.
-
Compact
Wire Rope Isolators: With a compact design that’s smaller than
most wire ropes, compact wire rope isolators can provide both shock
and vibration absorption — even in situations where package space and
sway are an issue.
ITT Enidine representatives will be available for meetings throughout
ProMat 2019 at Booth #5255 in the South Building at Chicago’s McCormick
Place. For more information regarding Enidine’s industrial shock and
vibration solutions, please visit www.enidine.com.
About ITT
ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical
components and customized technology solutions for the energy,
transportation and industrial markets. Building on its heritage of
innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring
solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life.
ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than
35 countries and sales in a total of approximately 125 countries. The
company generated 2018 revenues of $2.75 billion. For more information,
visit www.itt.com.
About ITT’s Connect and Control Technologies Business
ITT’s Connect and Control Technologies business designs and manufactures
harsh-environment connectors and critical energy absorption, motion,
flow and environmental control components. Through leading brands such
as Aerospace Controls, BIW Connector Systems, Cannon, Compact, Enidine
and Veam, the business serves customers in the aerospace, automation,
defense, energy, industrial, infrastructure and transportation markets.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005022/en/