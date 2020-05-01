ITT Inc. : Announces Change of Location of 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting to Virtual Meeting

(NYSE:ITT) The Board of Directors of ITT Inc. (the “Company”) today announces that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”) will be held via virtual-only format due to the ongoing public health impact of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic, and to protect the health, safety and well-being of shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. The previously announced Annual Meeting date and time, Friday, May 15, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, has not changed.

ITT shareholders of record as of March 18, 2020, or those holding a legal proxy for another shareholder, are invited to attend and participate during the Annual Meeting by going to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ITT2020 and entering the 16-digit control number on their notice or proxy card. The audio webcast will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company has designed the format of the Annual Meeting to ensure that shareholders are afforded opportunities to participate in the audio webcast of the meeting, including voting and asking questions through the digital meeting portal. Meeting attendees are encouraged to join the meeting 15 minutes before the start of the Annual Meeting to allow time to log-in and test their device’s audio system.

A special note to shareholders:

Your vote is important. You are eligible to vote if you were a shareholder of record at the close of business on March 18, 2020. Even if you plan to attend the meeting, please vote as soon as possible using one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. The Company generated 2019 revenues of $2.85 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200501005059/en/