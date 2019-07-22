ITT : to Release Second-quarter 2019 Results on August 2

ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) will release its second-quarter 2019 financial results on the investor relations section of its website at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time, on Friday, August 2, 2019. At 9 a.m. Eastern Time, senior management will review financial and operating results, comment on current conditions and answer questions during an investor briefing.

The briefing can be accessed live by calling +1 (706) 643-7542 (ID#: 5792018). A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.itt.com/investors, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

A replay of the briefing will be available telephonically from two hours after the webcast until Friday, August 16, 2019, at midnight. The telephone replay will be available by calling +1 (800) 585-8367 (ID#: 5792018).

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation and industrial markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in a total of approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2018 revenues of $2.75 billion.

