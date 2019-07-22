Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ITT Inc    ITT

ITT INC

(ITT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ITT : to Release Second-quarter 2019 Results on August 2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) will release its second-quarter 2019 financial results on the investor relations section of its website at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time, on Friday, August 2, 2019. At 9 a.m. Eastern Time, senior management will review financial and operating results, comment on current conditions and answer questions during an investor briefing.

The briefing can be accessed live by calling +1 (706) 643-7542 (ID#: 5792018). A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.itt.com/investors, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

A replay of the briefing will be available telephonically from two hours after the webcast until Friday, August 16, 2019, at midnight. The telephone replay will be available by calling +1 (800) 585-8367 (ID#: 5792018).

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation and industrial markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in a total of approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2018 revenues of $2.75 billion.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ITT INC
04:07pITT : to Release Second-quarter 2019 Results on August 2
BU
07/08ITT : Completes Acquisition of Matrix Composites
BU
06/12ITT : Cannon to Showcase Newest Fiber Optic Solutions and Ruggedized Interconnec..
BU
06/11ITT : Enidine and Aerospace Controls to Highlight Stowage Bin Lift Assist Rate C..
AQ
06/10ITT : Enidine and Aerospace Controls to Highlight Stowage Bin Lift Assist Rate C..
BU
06/10ITT : to Present at Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference
AQ
06/07ITT : to Present at Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference
BU
06/07ITT INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/03ITT : to Highlight Innovative Aviation Solutions Designed to Enhance the In-Flig..
BU
05/23ITT INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 848 M
EBIT 2019 414 M
Net income 2019 287 M
Finance 2019 561 M
Yield 2019 0,93%
P/E ratio 2019 19,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,77x
EV / Sales2020 1,64x
Capitalization 5 588 M
Chart ITT INC
Duration : Period :
ITT Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 68,85  $
Last Close Price 63,65  $
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luca Savi President & Chief Executive Officer
Frank T. MacInnis Chairman
Thomas M. Scalera Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Orlando D. Ashford Director
Geraud Darnis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITT INC31.86%5 588
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES40.54%38 896
ATLAS COPCO37.43%36 238
ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR)--.--%36 238
FANUC CORP17.42%33 764
INGERSOLL-RAND36.69%30 072
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group