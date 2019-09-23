ITT : to Showcase Slate of Latest Bornemann SLH Hygienic Twin-Screw Pump Technologies at PACK EXPO

Comprehensive packaging solutions providing the food and beverage industry with a wide range of processing and cleaning capabilities

ITT Inc.’s (NYSE: ITT) Bornemann business will showcase its hygienic twin-screw pumps for food and beverage operations September 23–25 in Las Vegas, NV, during PACK EXPO International, the world’s largest, most comprehensive processing and packaging trade show.

ITT’s comprehensive portfolio of leading-edge hygienic pump technologies is designed to help food and beverage processors improve operational efficiency. ITT products being showcased at PACK EXPO include:

The Bornemann SLH-4G self-priming hygienic twin-screw pump allows safe operation with low pulsation and low noise level at high product viscosities, temperatures up to 350°F and differential pressures up to 362 psi. It is also capable of pumping common clean-in-place (CIP) solutions at a pump speed range 1:15. Constant flow at varying pressures and volumes is a real benefit. Suction lift can be up to 25 feet (8.5m). It carries certificates as per EHEDG, 3A Sanitary and other standards.

self-priming hygienic twin-screw pump allows safe operation with low pulsation and low noise level at high product viscosities, temperatures up to 350°F and differential pressures up to 362 psi. It is also capable of pumping common clean-in-place (CIP) solutions at a pump speed range 1:15. Constant flow at varying pressures and volumes is a real benefit. Suction lift can be up to 25 feet (8.5m). It carries certificates as per EHEDG, 3A Sanitary and other standards. The Bornemann SLH-4U hygienic twin-screw pump offers all of the advantages of a hygienic twin-screw pump in a more standardized design than the SLH-4G.

Furthermore, ITT Bornemann presents HCH Series technology (a Hygienic Twin Screw Pump for high capacities up to 7,500 gpm), and additionally Drum Unloading System technology.

ITT’s products and demonstrations are located at booth 7580 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Please visit the Bornemann website for more information.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2018 revenues of $2.75 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

ITT’s Industrial Process business is a global manufacturer of industrial pumps, valves, monitoring and control systems, and aftermarket services for the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, chemical, oil and gas, mining, pulp and paper, power and general industrial markets through leading brands including Goulds Pumps (www.gouldspumps.com), Rheinhütte (www.rheinhuette.de), Bornemann (www.bornemann.com), PRO Services (www.ittproservices.com), Engineered Valves (www.engvalves.com) and C’treat (www.ctreat.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005052/en/