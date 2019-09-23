Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ITT Inc    ITT

ITT INC

(ITT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ITT : to Showcase Slate of Latest Bornemann SLH Hygienic Twin-Screw Pump Technologies at PACK EXPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 06:46am EDT

Comprehensive packaging solutions providing the food and beverage industry with a wide range of processing and cleaning capabilities

ITT Inc.’s (NYSE: ITT) Bornemann business will showcase its hygienic twin-screw pumps for food and beverage operations September 23–25 in Las Vegas, NV, during PACK EXPO International, the world’s largest, most comprehensive processing and packaging trade show.

ITT’s comprehensive portfolio of leading-edge hygienic pump technologies is designed to help food and beverage processors improve operational efficiency. ITT products being showcased at PACK EXPO include:

  • The Bornemann SLH-4G self-priming hygienic twin-screw pump allows safe operation with low pulsation and low noise level at high product viscosities, temperatures up to 350°F and differential pressures up to 362 psi. It is also capable of pumping common clean-in-place (CIP) solutions at a pump speed range 1:15. Constant flow at varying pressures and volumes is a real benefit. Suction lift can be up to 25 feet (8.5m). It carries certificates as per EHEDG, 3A Sanitary and other standards.
  • The Bornemann SLH-4U hygienic twin-screw pump offers all of the advantages of a hygienic twin-screw pump in a more standardized design than the SLH-4G.

Furthermore, ITT Bornemann presents HCH Series technology (a Hygienic Twin Screw Pump for high capacities up to 7,500 gpm), and additionally Drum Unloading System technology.

ITT’s products and demonstrations are located at booth 7580 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Please visit the Bornemann website for more information.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2018 revenues of $2.75 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

ITT’s Industrial Process business is a global manufacturer of industrial pumps, valves, monitoring and control systems, and aftermarket services for the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, chemical, oil and gas, mining, pulp and paper, power and general industrial markets through leading brands including Goulds Pumps (www.gouldspumps.com), Rheinhütte (www.rheinhuette.de), Bornemann (www.bornemann.com), PRO Services (www.ittproservices.com), Engineered Valves (www.engvalves.com) and C’treat (www.ctreat.com).


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ITT INC
06:46aITT : to Showcase Slate of Latest Bornemann SLH Hygienic Twin-Screw Pump Technol..
BU
09/09ITT : Industrial Process to Showcase Patent Pending Oil Filtering System and i-A..
BU
09/09ITT INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/07ITT : Declares Third-Quarter Dividend of 14.7 Cents Per Share
BU
08/02ITT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
08/02ITT INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
08/02ITT : Releases Second-Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
08/02ITT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02ITT : Reports Strong 2nd Quarter Results & Raises 2019 Earnings Guidance
BU
07/25Bank of America Names Denise Ramos to Board
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 851 M
EBIT 2019 413 M
Net income 2019 283 M
Finance 2019 532 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 18,6x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,65x
EV / Sales2020 1,53x
Capitalization 5 236 M
Chart ITT INC
Duration : Period :
ITT Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 67,85  $
Last Close Price 59,57  $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luca Savi President & Chief Executive Officer
Frank T. MacInnis Chairman
Thomas M. Scalera Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Orlando D. Ashford Director
Geraud Darnis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITT INC23.41%5 236
ATLAS COPCO50.12%38 011
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES34.89%37 389
FANUC CORP24.45%35 716
INGERSOLL-RAND34.99%29 750
FORTIVE CORPORATION0.77%22 877
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group