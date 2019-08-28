Ituran Location and Control Ltd :. Presents Results for the Second Quarter Of 2019

AZOUR, Israel, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN, TASE: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Highlights of the second quarter of 2019

Non-GAAP revenue of $72.2 million , up 25% year-over-year;

, up 25% year-over-year; Adjusted EBITDA of $20.6 million (28.5% of revenues), up 15% year-over-year

(28.5% of revenues), up 15% year-over-year Generated $16.3 million in quarterly operating cash flow;

in quarterly operating cash flow; Dividend of $5 million declared for the quarter;

declared for the quarter; Ituran added 21,000 net after-market subscribers;

Second insurance company signed for Ituran's UBI (usage based insurance) in Israel ;

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are very pleased that our aftermarket subscriber quarterly growth rate has jumped back above the 20,000 range for the first time in five quarters. This is a sign that our aftermarket business is now back to its strong performance trend. As this is the more profitable part of our business, we believe our stronger aftermarket subscriber growth will translate into improved operating results in the coming quarters, and more prominently in 2020."

Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "We are pleased with the progress and momentum that our UBI offering is making. We recently signed our second customer in Israel, Shlomo Insurance, and we expect to bring additional customers in the coming months. This offering has significant potential for Ituran and represents an additional growth engine for us."

Concluded Mr. Sheratzky, "We are working hard at integrating and extracting synergies from the new geographies we have penetrated through Road Track. We see strong cross selling opportunities and we expect this to positively impact our results in the future."

The results below also include consolidated non-GAAP financial results of Ituran, which exclude revenues and costs related to the purchase price allocation. For further details with regard to the reconciliation between the non-GAAP and GAAP results please see the financial tables with the press release.

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $71.2 million. Non-GAAP revenues for the quarter were $72.2 million representing an increase of 25% compared with revenues of $57.7 million in the second quarter of 2018.

The significantly higher average level of the US dollar exchange rate versus the Brazilian real and the Argentinean peso, during the quarter versus the same period last year reduced the overall revenue level in US dollar terms and had a negative impact on the reported year-over-year revenue growth rate. In local currency terms, second quarter non-GAAP revenue grew 33% year over year.

73% of revenues were from location based service subscription fees and 27% were from product revenues.

Non-GAAP revenues from subscription fees were $52.7 million, representing an increase of 27% over the same period last year. In local currency terms, subscription fees grew 37% over the same period last year. The subscriber base amounted to 1,758,000 as of June 30, 2019. Ituran added 21,000 net after-market subscribers during the quarter.

Product revenues were $19.6 million, representing an increase of 21% compared with the same period last year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $33.5 million (47.0% of revenues). Non-GAAP gross profit for the quarter was $34.5 million (47.8% of revenues). This represents an increase of 19% compared with gross profit of $28.9 million (50.1% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018.

The non-GAAP gross margin in the quarter on subscription fees was 57.2% compared with 63.9% in the same period last year. The lower margin was due to the lower average gross margin on the recently acquired subscribers.

The non-GAAP gross margin in the quarter on products was 22.3% compared with 14.8% in the same period last year. The higher gross margin in the current quarter was due to the product mix sold during the quarter.

Operating profit for the quarter was $13.6 million (19.1% of revenues). Non-GAAP operating profit for the quarter was $15.5 million (21.5% of revenues) which represents an increase of 5%, compared with operating profit of $14.8 million (25.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018. In local currency terms, the year-over-year increase in non-GAAP operating profit was 13%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $20.6 million (28.5% of revenues), an increase of 16% compared to $17.8 million (30.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018. In local currency terms, the increase in adjusted EBITDA was 24% year-over-year.

Net income in the second quarter of 2019 was $7.7 million (10.8% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.37. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the second quarter of 2019 was $9.6 million (13.3% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.46. This represents a decline of 20% compared with a net income of $12.0 million (20.8% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.57 in the second quarter of 2018. In local currency terms the year-over-year decrease in non-GAAP net income was 13%.

The decrease in net income was primarily due to the increase in the finance expenses, primarily related to the acquisition of RoadTrack, and due to increased losses in affiliated company, Bringg, which is one of Ituran's early-stage company investments.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $16.3 million.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $62.8 million and debt of $76.2 million, amounting to a net debt of $13.4 million or $0.64 per share. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $53.3 million and debt of $73.2 million, amounting to a net debt of $19.9 million, or $0.93 per share, as of December 31, 2018.

Dividend

For the second quarter of 2019, a dividend of $5.0 million was declared in line with the Company's stated current policy of issuing at least $5 million on a quarterly basis.

Share Buy Back

On May 21, 2019, the board of directors approved a share buyback program, which Ituran has commenced. Under the program, the Company is able to repurchase Ituran shares in an amount up to $25 million by December 31, 2020.

Conference Call Information

The Company will also be hosting a conference call later today, August 28, 2019 at 9am Eastern Time.

On the call, management will review and discuss the results, and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has over 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





US dollars

June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018

(unaudited)













Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 62,391 51,398 Investments in marketable securities 441 1,897 Accounts receivable (net of allowance

for doubtful accounts) 51,205 54,261 Other current assets 49,150 52,983 Inventories 26,980 28,367

190,167 188,906

















Non- Current investments and other assets









Investments in affiliated companies 2,998 4,872 Investments in other companies 3,014 2,772 Other non-current assets 3,858 3,222 Deferred income taxes 11,323 12,127 Funds in respect of employee rights

upon retirement 10,888 9,497

32,081 32,490





Property and equipment, net 50,804 50,460





Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 6,962 -





Intangible assets, net 38,582 39,040





Goodwill 63,074 62,896



































Total assets 381,670 373,792







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)



US dollars

June 30, December 31 (in thousands) 2019 2018

(unaudited)

Current liabilities









Credit from banking institutions 19,200 10,559 Accounts payable 23,879 23,987 Deferred revenues 30,995 37,671 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,724 - Other current liabilities 30,926 32,475

107,724 104,692











Non- Current liabilities









Long term loan 57,042 62,622 Liability for employee rights upon retirement 16,603 14,801 Provision for contingencies 174 201 Deferred income taxes 5,273 6,458 Deferred revenues 9,353 8,221 Others non-current liabilities 348 325 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 4,238 - Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests 16,653 16,272

109,684 108,900

















Stockholders' equity 157,972 153,693 Non-controlling interests 6,290 6,507 Total equity 164,262 160,200









































Total liabilities and equity 381,670 373,792













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







US dollars US dollars

Six month period

ended June 30, Three month period

ended June 30, (in thousands except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018









Revenues:







Telematics services 104,825 87,189 51,666 41,490









Telematics products 40,021 33,605 19,576 16,226

144,846 120,794 71,242 57,716



















Cost of revenues:







Telematics services 45,094 31,056 22,517 14,975









Telematics products 31,604 29,354 15,214 13,814

76,698 60,410 37,731 28,789





























Gross profit 68,148 60,384 33,511 28,927









Research and development expenses 7,128 2,099 3,377 939









Selling and marketing expenses 6,303 5,482 3,373 2,630









General and administrative expenses 27,597 22,590 13,151 10,712









Other expense (income), net 5 (118) 1 (144) Operating income 27,115 30,331 13,609 14,790









Other income (expense), net (48) - 25 - Financing income (expense), net (1,854) 568 (839) 292 Income before income tax 25,213 30,899 12,795 15,082









Income tax expenses (7,189) (8,510) (3,692) (3,853)









Share in gains (losses) of affiliated companies, net (1,971) 2,224 (1,103) 1,537 Net income for the period 16,053 24,613 8,000 12,766









Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (302) (1,319) (306) (753) Net income attributable to the Company 15,751 23,294 7,694 12,013



















Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to

Company's stockholders 0.74 1.11 0.37 0.57



















Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares

outstanding (in thousands) 21,146 20,968 21,041 20,968





















RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP RESULTS







US dollars US dollars (in thousands Six months ended

June 30, Three months ended

June 30, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018









GAAP Revenues: 144,846 120,794 71,242 57,716









Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred 2,004 - 985 - revenue







Non –GAAP revenue 146,850 120,794 72,227 57,716



















GAAP gross profit 68,148 60,384 33,511 28,927 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred 2,224 - 985 - revenue







Non –GAAP gross profit 70,372 60,384 34,496 28,927



















GAAP operating income 27,115 30,331 13,609 14,790 Operation profit adjustments 2,752

1,206

Amortization of other intangible assets 1,799 - 699 - Non-GAAP operating income 31,666 30,331 15,514 14,790





























Depreciation and amortization 9,780 6,689 5,081 3,066 Adjusted EBITDA 41,446 37,020 20,595 17,856







































Net income attribute to the company's

shareholders 15,751 23,294 7,694 12,013 Operation income adjustment 4,551 - 1,905 - Other income, net - - - -









Non-GAAP net income attributable to Iturans' shareholders 20,302 23,294 9,599 12,013





















Summary of NON –GAAP Financial Information









US dollars US dollars

Six month period

ended June 30, Three month period

ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018















Revenue 146,850 120,794 72,227 57,716 Gross profit 70,372 60,384 34,496 28,927 Operation income 31,666 30,331 15,514 14,790 Net income attribute to shareholders 20,302 23,294 9,599 12,013 Adjusted EBITDA 41,446 37,020 20,595 17,856









Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.96 1.11 0.46 0.57











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









US dollars US dollars

Six month period

ended June 30, Three month period

ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018





Cash flows from operating activities







Net income for the period 16,053 24,613 8,000 12,766 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from

operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 11,579 6,689 5,464 3,066 Interest and exchange rate differences on loans 31 - 44 - Losses (gain) in respect of trading marketable securities 2 (341) (26) (145) Increase (decrease) in liability for employee rights upon retirement 1,179 (73) 905 55 Share in losses (gains) of affiliated companies, net 1,971 (2,224) 1,103 (1,537) Deferred income taxes (17) 1,819 (101) 307 Capital gains on sale of property and equipment, net 14 69 8 17 Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 4,558 (5,754) (371) (1,637) Decrease (increase) in other current assets 2,314 (3,979) 2,615 220 Decrease in inventories 2,005 15 713 585 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,036 - 843 - Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (347) (1,863) 1,249 (2,245) Decrease in deferred revenues (6,143) (1,927) (3,595) (1,591) Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities (2,678) 2,854 100 2,501 Operating lease liabilities (2,036) - (843) - Increase in obligation for purchase non-controlling interests 702 - 208 - Net cash provided by operating activities 31,223 19,898 16,316 12,362









Cash flows from investment activities







Decrease (increase) in funds in respect of employee rights

upon retirement, net of withdrawals (956) 153 (881) (205) Capital expenditures (10,375) (9,982) (3,445) (3,364) Investments in affiliated companies (55) (1,250) (55) (1,250) Investments in other companies (129) (897) (116) (330) Sale of marketable securities, net 1,454 1,671 1,070 1,621 Proceed from long term deposit (152) (205) (74) (114) Proceeds from loans to affiliated companies - 3,262 - 550 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 35 216 8 13 Net cash used in investment activities (10,178) (7,032) (3,493) (3,079)









Cash flows from financing activities







Short term credit from banking institutions, net (611) (33) 1,207 6 Dividend paid (9,748) (10,067) (4,839) (5,033) Dividend paid to non-controlling interest (809) (972) (271) (547) Net cash used in financing activities (11,168) (11,072) (3,903) (5,574)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,116 (2,594) 422 (2,337)



















Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 10,993 (800) 9,342 1,372 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 51,398 36,906 53,049 34,734 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 62,391 36,106 62,391 36,106





















Supplementary information on financing and investing activities not involving cash flows:







In May 2019, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 5 million. The dividend was paid in July 2019.

Company Contact Udi Mizrahi udi_m@ituran.com Deputy CEO & VP Finance, Ituran

(Israel) +972 3 557 1348 International Investor Relations Ehud Helft ituran@gkir.com GK Investor & Public Relations (US) +1 646 201 9246

