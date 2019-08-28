Log in
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. (US)

(ITRN)
Ituran Location and Control Ltd :. Presents Results for the Second Quarter Of 2019

08/28/2019 | 06:31am EDT

AZOUR, Israel,  Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN, TASE: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Highlights of the second quarter of 2019

  • Non-GAAP revenue of $72.2 million, up 25% year-over-year;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $20.6 million (28.5% of revenues), up 15% year-over-year
  • Generated $16.3 million in quarterly operating cash flow;
  • Dividend of $5 million declared for the quarter;
  • Ituran added 21,000 net after-market subscribers;
  • Second insurance company signed for Ituran's UBI (usage based insurance) in Israel;

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are very pleased that our aftermarket subscriber quarterly growth rate has jumped back above the 20,000 range for the first time in five quarters. This is a sign that our aftermarket business is now back to its strong performance trend. As this is the more profitable part of our business, we believe our stronger aftermarket subscriber growth will translate into improved operating results in the coming quarters, and more prominently in 2020."

Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "We are pleased with the progress and momentum that our UBI offering is making. We recently signed our second customer in Israel, Shlomo Insurance, and we expect to bring additional customers in the coming months. This offering has significant potential for Ituran and represents an additional growth engine for us."

Concluded Mr. Sheratzky, "We are working hard at integrating and extracting synergies from the new geographies we have penetrated through Road Track. We see strong cross selling opportunities and we expect this to positively impact our results in the future."

The results below also include consolidated non-GAAP financial results of Ituran, which exclude revenues and costs related to the purchase price allocation. For further details with regard to the reconciliation between the non-GAAP and GAAP results please see the financial tables with the press release.

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $71.2 million. Non-GAAP revenues for the quarter were $72.2 million representing an increase of 25% compared with revenues of $57.7 million in the second quarter of 2018.

The significantly higher average level of the US dollar exchange rate versus the Brazilian real and the Argentinean peso, during the quarter versus the same period last year reduced the overall revenue level in US dollar terms and had a negative impact on the reported year-over-year revenue growth rate. In local currency terms, second quarter non-GAAP revenue grew 33% year over year.

73% of revenues were from location based service subscription fees and 27% were from product revenues.

Non-GAAP revenues from subscription fees were $52.7 million, representing an increase of 27% over the same period last year. In local currency terms, subscription fees grew 37% over the same period last year. The subscriber base amounted to 1,758,000 as of June 30, 2019. Ituran added 21,000 net after-market subscribers during the quarter.

Product revenues were $19.6 million, representing an increase of 21% compared with the same period last year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $33.5 million (47.0% of revenues). Non-GAAP gross profit for the quarter was $34.5 million (47.8% of revenues). This represents an increase of 19% compared with gross profit of $28.9 million (50.1% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018.

The non-GAAP gross margin in the quarter on subscription fees was 57.2% compared with 63.9% in the same period last year. The lower margin was due to the lower average gross margin on the recently acquired subscribers.

The non-GAAP gross margin in the quarter on products was 22.3% compared with 14.8% in the same period last year. The higher gross margin in the current quarter was due to the product mix sold during the quarter.

Operating profit for the quarter was $13.6 million (19.1% of revenues). Non-GAAP operating profit for the quarter was $15.5 million (21.5% of revenues) which represents an increase of 5%, compared with operating profit of $14.8 million (25.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018. In local currency terms, the year-over-year increase in non-GAAP operating profit was 13%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $20.6 million (28.5% of revenues), an increase of 16% compared to $17.8 million (30.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018. In local currency terms, the increase in adjusted EBITDA was 24% year-over-year.

Net income in the second quarter of 2019 was $7.7 million (10.8% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.37. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the second quarter of 2019 was $9.6 million (13.3% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.46. This represents a decline of 20% compared with a net income of $12.0 million (20.8% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.57 in the second quarter of 2018. In local currency terms the year-over-year decrease in non-GAAP net income was 13%.

The decrease in net income was primarily due to the increase in the finance expenses, primarily related to the acquisition of RoadTrack, and due to increased losses in affiliated company, Bringg, which is one of Ituran's early-stage company investments.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $16.3 million.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $62.8 million and debt of $76.2 million, amounting to a net debt of $13.4 million or $0.64 per share. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $53.3 million and debt of $73.2 million, amounting to a net debt of $19.9 million, or $0.93 per share, as of December 31, 2018.

Dividend

For the second quarter of 2019, a dividend of $5.0 million was declared in line with the Company's stated current policy of issuing at least $5 million on a quarterly basis.

Share Buy Back

On May 21, 2019, the board of directors approved a share buyback program, which Ituran has commenced. Under the program, the Company is able to repurchase Ituran shares in an amount up to $25 million by December 31, 2020. 

Conference Call Information

The Company will also be hosting a conference call later today, August 28, 2019 at 9am Eastern Time.

On the call, management will review and discuss the results, and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Number: 1 888 668 9141 
ISRAEL Dial-in Number: 03 918 0609
CANADA Dial-in Number: 1 888 604 5839
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number:  +972 3 918 0609
at:
9:00am Eastern Time, 6:00am Pacific Time, 4:00pm Israel Time

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.  These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has over 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

 

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




US dollars


 June 30,         

December 31,

(in thousands)

2019

2018


(unaudited)








Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

62,391

51,398

Investments in marketable securities

441

1,897

Accounts receivable (net of allowance
for doubtful accounts)

51,205

54,261

Other current assets

49,150

52,983

Inventories

26,980

28,367


190,167

188,906










Non- Current investments and other assets






Investments in affiliated companies

2,998

4,872

Investments in other companies

3,014

2,772

Other non-current assets

3,858

3,222

Deferred income taxes

11,323

12,127

Funds in respect of employee rights
upon retirement

10,888

9,497


32,081

32,490




Property and equipment, net

50,804

50,460




Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

6,962

-




Intangible assets, net

38,582

39,040




Goodwill

63,074

62,896



















Total assets

381,670

373,792




 

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)



US dollars


June 30,      

December 31

(in thousands)

2019

2018


(unaudited)


Current liabilities






Credit from banking institutions

19,200

10,559

Accounts payable

23,879

23,987

Deferred revenues

30,995

37,671

Operating lease liabilities, current

2,724

-

Other current liabilities

30,926

32,475


107,724

104,692







Non- Current liabilities






Long term loan

57,042

62,622

Liability for employee rights upon retirement

16,603

14,801

Provision for contingencies

174

201

Deferred income taxes

5,273

6,458

Deferred revenues

9,353

8,221

Others non-current liabilities

348

325

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

4,238

-

Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests

16,653

16,272


109,684

108,900










Stockholders' equity

157,972

153,693

Non-controlling interests

6,290

6,507

Total equity

164,262

160,200






















Total liabilities and equity

381,670

373,792







 

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





US dollars

US dollars


Six month period
ended June 30,

Three month period
ended June 30,

(in thousands except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018






 

Revenues:





Telematics services

104,825

87,189

51,666

41,490






Telematics products

40,021

33,605

19,576

16,226


144,846

120,794

71,242

57,716











Cost of revenues:





Telematics services

45,094

31,056

22,517

14,975






Telematics products

31,604

29,354

15,214

13,814


76,698

60,410

37,731

28,789
















Gross profit

68,148

60,384

33,511

28,927






Research and development expenses

7,128

2,099

3,377

939






Selling and marketing expenses

6,303

5,482

3,373

2,630






General and administrative expenses

27,597

22,590

13,151

10,712






Other expense (income), net

5

(118)

1

(144)

Operating income

27,115

30,331

13,609

14,790






Other income (expense), net

(48)

-

25

-

Financing income (expense), net

(1,854)

568

(839)

292

Income before income tax

25,213

30,899

12,795

15,082






Income tax expenses

(7,189)

(8,510)

(3,692)

(3,853)






Share in gains (losses) of affiliated companies, net

(1,971)

2,224

(1,103)

1,537

Net income for the period

16,053

24,613

8,000

12,766






Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(302)

(1,319)

(306)

(753)

Net income attributable to the Company

15,751

23,294

7,694

12,013











Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to
Company's stockholders

0.74

1.11

0.37

0.57











Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares
outstanding (in thousands)

21,146

20,968

21,041

20,968











 

 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP RESULTS





US dollars

US dollars

(in thousands

Six months ended
June 30,

Three months ended
June 30,

except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018






GAAP Revenues:

144,846

120,794

71,242

57,716






Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred

2,004

-

985

-

revenue





Non –GAAP revenue

146,850

120,794

72,227

57,716











 

GAAP gross profit

68,148

60,384

33,511

28,927

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred

2,224

-

985

-

revenue





Non –GAAP gross profit

70,372

60,384

34,496

28,927











 

 

GAAP operating income

27,115

30,331

13,609

14,790

Operation profit adjustments

2,752


1,206


Amortization of other intangible assets

1,799

-

699

-

Non-GAAP operating income

31,666

30,331

15,514

14,790
















Depreciation and amortization

9,780

6,689

5,081

3,066

Adjusted EBITDA

41,446

37,020

20,595

17,856





















Net income attribute to the company's
shareholders

15,751

23,294

7,694

12,013

Operation income adjustment 

4,551

-

1,905

-

Other income, net

-

-

-

-






Non-GAAP net income attributable to

         Iturans' shareholders

20,302

23,294

9,599

12,013











 

 

Summary of NON –GAAP Financial Information






US dollars

US dollars


Six month period
ended June 30,

Three month period
ended June 30,

(in thousands)

2019

2018

2019

2018









Revenue

146,850

120,794

72,227

57,716

Gross profit

70,372

60,384

34,496

28,927

Operation income

31,666

30,331

15,514

14,790

Net income attribute to shareholders

20,302

23,294

9,599

12,013

Adjusted EBITDA

41,446

37,020

20,595

17,856






     Basic and diluted earnings per share

0.96

1.11

0.46

0.57






 

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS






US dollars

US dollars


Six month period
ended June 30,

Three month period
ended June 30,

(in thousands)

2019

2018

2019

2018




Cash flows from operating activities





Net income for the period

16,053

24,613

8,000

12,766

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from
operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

11,579

6,689

5,464

3,066

Interest and exchange rate differences on loans

31

-

44

-

Losses (gain) in respect of trading marketable securities

2

(341)

(26)

(145)

Increase (decrease) in liability for employee rights upon retirement

1,179

(73)

905

55

Share in losses (gains) of affiliated companies, net

1,971

(2,224)

1,103

(1,537)

Deferred income taxes

(17)

1,819

(101)

307

Capital gains on sale of property and equipment, net

14

69

8

17

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

4,558

(5,754)

(371)

(1,637)

Decrease (increase) in other current assets

2,314

(3,979)

2,615

220

Decrease in inventories

2,005

15

713

585

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,036

-

843

-

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

(347)

(1,863)

1,249

(2,245)

Decrease in deferred revenues

(6,143)

(1,927)

(3,595)

(1,591)

Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities

(2,678)

2,854

100

2,501

Operating lease liabilities

(2,036)

-

(843)

-

Increase in obligation for purchase non-controlling interests

702

-

208

-

Net cash provided by operating activities

31,223

19,898

16,316

12,362






Cash flows from investment activities





Decrease (increase) in funds in respect of employee rights
upon retirement, net of withdrawals

(956)

153

(881)

(205)

Capital expenditures

(10,375)

(9,982)

(3,445)

(3,364)

Investments in affiliated companies

(55)

(1,250)

(55)

(1,250)

Investments in other companies

(129)

(897)

(116)

(330)

Sale of marketable securities, net

1,454

1,671

1,070

1,621

Proceed from long term deposit

(152)

(205)

(74)

(114)

Proceeds from loans to affiliated companies

-

3,262

-

550

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

35

216

8

13

Net cash used in investment activities

(10,178)

(7,032)

(3,493)

(3,079)






Cash flows from financing activities





Short term credit from banking institutions, net

(611)

(33)

1,207

6

Dividend paid

(9,748)

(10,067)

(4,839)

(5,033)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interest

(809)

(972)

(271)

(547)

Net cash used in financing activities

(11,168)

(11,072)

(3,903)

(5,574)






Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1,116

(2,594)

422

(2,337)











Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

10,993

(800)

9,342

1,372

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

51,398

36,906

53,049

34,734

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

62,391

36,106

62,391

36,106











Supplementary information on financing and investing activities not involving cash flows:





In May 2019, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 5 million. The dividend was paid in July 2019.

 

Company Contact

Udi Mizrahi

udi_m@ituran.com

Deputy CEO & VP Finance, Ituran
(Israel) +972 3 557 1348

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

ituran@gkir.com 

GK  Investor & Public Relations

(US) +1 646 201 9246 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ituran-location-and-control-ltd-presents-results-for-the-second-quarter-of-2019-300908370.html

SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd


© PRNewswire 2019
