Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ITV    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV

(ITV)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/24 03:30:36 am
113.85 GBp   +7.15%
03:09aITV : Love Island gives ITV a tonic in tough ad market
RE
07/19ITV : and BBC sign BritBox agreement
PU
05/24UK stocks shrug off May's exit, but Brexit risk lurks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ITV : Love Island gives ITV a tonic in tough ad market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 03:09am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said a strong contribution to online revenue from reality show "Love Island" helped limit the decline in total ad revenue to 5% in the first half of the year.

The decline was not as bad as feared and ITV shares gained more than 5% in the first few minutes of trading in London.

The company reported total external revenue down 7% to 1.476 billion pounds ($1.84 billion) and adjusted core earnings down 13% to 327 million pounds for the six months to end-June, with the latter just beating market expectations.

It said economic and political uncertainty continued to impact the demand for advertising as it expected, with total advertising forecast to be in a range of -1% to +1% in the third quarter.

"The economic and political environment remains uncertain but we are very focused on delivering our strategy and creating a stronger, more diversified and structurally sound business," Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said on Wednesday.

Analysts at Citi said the results "should turn heads for the better", pointing to a 2.3% decline in second-quarter advertising revenue versus guidance of about -5%, a beat of about 10% on adjusted core earnings and additional cost savings flagged by the company.

ITV has built up its studios production business in recent years to reduce it reliance on advertising demand in Britain.

Total ITV Studios revenue fell 6% in the period, which it put down to the timing of programme deliveries, but it said it expected a solid second half, with shows such as "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" returning. Full-year revenue for the unit would grow by at least 5%, it said.

ITV kept its half-year dividend unchanged at 2.6 pence a share.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey/Keith Weir)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ITV
03:09aITV : Love Island gives ITV a tonic in tough ad market
RE
07/19ITV : and BBC sign BritBox agreement
PU
05/24UK stocks shrug off May's exit, but Brexit risk lurks
RE
05/13FTSE 100 falls as trade dispute escalates, investors disconnect from Vodafone
RE
05/08LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Hopes of trade dispute resolution underpin FTSE 100
RE
05/08ITV : UK broadcaster ITV's first-quarter revenue hit by weak ad demand
RE
04/11ITV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/04ITV : to launch new Addressable Advertising Platform
PU
03/07Media group Schibsted bets on online ads spin-off
RE
02/27LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Spooked By India-Pakistan Tensions, Held Back By Str..
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 239 M
EBIT 2019 678 M
Net income 2019 395 M
Debt 2019 924 M
Yield 2019 7,52%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,60x
EV / Sales2020 1,54x
Capitalization 4 248 M
Chart ITV
Duration : Period :
ITV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 138,94  GBp
Last Close Price 106,25  GBp
Spread / Highest target 69,4%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carolyn J. McCall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Lytton Bazalgette Executive Chairman
Ian Ward Griffiths Chief Operating Officer
Christopher John Kennedy Chief Financial Officer
Mark Smith Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITV-14.90%5 287
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)28.83%254 225
COMCAST CORPORATION30.16%201 159
CBS CORPORATION14.39%18 767
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP7.15%12 660
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE23.82%8 919
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group