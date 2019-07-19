ITV : and BBC sign BritBox agreement

Full Stream Ahead for BritBox in UK as ITV & BBC Sign Agreement

ITV and the BBC have now signed an agreement to launch BritBox in the UK in the fourth quarter of this year. This is a bold, new step for ITV and BBC as they seek to work together to offer something fresh and distinctive to the public.

· BritBox will be competitively priced at £5.99 per month in HD and across multiple screens and devices, which is less than other streaming services.

· BritBox will be full of the nation's favourite programmes and the home of the largest collection of British boxsets. In addition to this storehouse, BritBox is commissioning a broad range of original series made exclusively for BritBox.

· The brand-new streaming service will be co-branded by ITV and the BBC and will showcase the depth and breadth of British creativity, on demand, ad free and all in one place.

· Mainstream audiences are moving to SVOD in large numbers and research shows that there is a real appetite among British viewers for a new British streaming service - in addition to their current subscriptions.

· BritBox will be the place to view shows recently broadcast on ITV and BBC including Love Island, Famalam, Cleaning Up and Gentleman Jack as well as bringing home iconic shows such as Gavin & Stacey, Victoria, Happy Valley, Broadchurch, Les Miserables, The Office and Benidorm which will be on the service at launch or come onto the service shortly after when licences with other SVODs end.

Carolyn McCall, CEO of ITV, commented on the news:

' The agreement to launch BritBox is a milestone moment. Subscription video on demand is increasingly popular with consumers who love being able to watch what they want when they want to watch it. They are also happy to pay for this ease of access to quality content and so BritBox is tapping into this, and a new revenue stream for UK public service broadcasters.

'ITV and BBC have made, and continue to make, the programmes that both reflect and shape British culture and creativity. We now look forward to working together to launch the largest collection of British boxsets ever - bringing the very best in past, present and future British programming and award-winning content to viewers all in one place.

We are already working together on BritBox in the US and Canada and this is proving to be very successful, exceeding its targets.

We are committed to making BritBox UK a great success. Discussions continue with other content and distribution partners and we are looking forward to making further announcements in the coming months.'

BBC Director General, Tony Hall, said:

'We have a world beating TV industry with outstanding content. The BBC and ITV are at the centre of that. Together, we have been responsible for delivering the majority of 'must see' moments on British TV over the last decade. That 'must see' content will now be on BritBox.

'But this service isn't just about the past. I am really excited about the new shows it will commission. With a remit to be daring and different, many future classics will be commissioned and live on BritBox for the future. These are exciting times for people who love quality TV. Importantly, these shows will be truly British, showcasing our culture and telling distinctive stories. It's what makes real British TV so special.'

BritBox will tap into the demand for a new British streaming service and the innovative new service will have thousands of hours of the nation's favourite content from ITV and the BBC (as well as from other British broadcasters and production companies) across a variety of genres, including critically acclaimed drama, crime thrillers, classic comedy and powerful documentaries alongside reality hits and entertainment.

Past

ITV and the BBC will open up their archive of owned content to BritBox viewers. BritBox will be a multi-genre service, with a strong focus on multi series drama boxsets, and from launch thousands of hours of much-loved British television will be available. BritBox will curate this unique store of award-winning television to enable viewers to reconnect with favourite shows and to discover classic programmes they missed first time.

Present

Both ITV and the BBC will also provide a new and regular flow of fresh programmes as soon as they come out of their broadcast and catch-up windows. This will provide viewers with hundreds of hours of new ITV and BBC content every year. Many of these shows will be exclusive to UK viewers through BritBox and the flow of programmes will ensure that the content on BritBox is refreshed every week.

Future

BritBox is also commissioning original content from British production companies specifically created for BritBox. The first new show is expected to be commissioned soon and will be available to BritBox viewers from 2020.

Governance and equity structure

BritBox will be an ITV-controlled venture, but as a founding partner, the BBC will contribute to the development of the core purposes and strategic direction of the venture. ITV initially holds 90% and the BBC holds 10% of the equity. The BBC has an option to acquire additional shares over time up to 25% in total and ITV will have the ability to bring additional investors on board. ITV will be able to appoint a majority of the BritBox board while the BBC's equity stake provides it with board representation from the outset.

BritBox will have its own dedicated management team led by Reemah Sakaan, Group Director ITV SVOD, responsible for making editorial decisions about the service content while also ensuring alignment with ITV's and the BBC's branding and editorial policies. Reemah reports to Kevin Lygo, ITV's Director of Television, who has overall commissioning responsibility for BritBox.

BritBox will pay market rate fees for all content provided by ITV, BBC and other rights owners.

Promotion and marketing

Both ITV and the BBC will support the launch of BritBox with a high-profile marketing and promotional campaign and will also look at how best to connect viewers between BritBox, ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer as they search for the content they wish to view.

With ITV's and BBC's commitment to BritBox they will be building a distinctive library of content, as existing licence agreements with other players expire.

Notes to Editors

1. The BBC and ITV continue to speak to regulators and the wider industry about BritBox.

2. BritBox is in discussions with other partners to provide content and to distribute BritBox to viewers and future announcements will follow in coming months.

3. Consumers who are interested in subscribing to BritBox when it becomes available can register their interest now at www.BritBox.co.uk.

4. Viewers will want to subscribe to BritBox because it is uniquely British. There is growing consumer demand in the UK for streaming services with more than 13 million households having at least one SVOD service. BARB data shows that more households are taking multiple subscriptions - while the annual growth in homes with any SVOD service is 20%, the growth in homes with multiple services is 34% with 5 million homes now having more than one subscription.

5. Independent research carried out by Differentology shows that desire for British content is high - with 44% of the UK claiming they are likely to subscribe to a new SVOD service which features British content. Over half (54%) of UK Netflix subscribers claimed they would be likely to subscribe to the new proposed service. This would be predominantly in addition to their current subscriptions.

6. Around a fifth of the UK population claim to be already aware of BritBox. This figure is from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1038 adults of which 22% are aware of BritBox. Fieldwork was undertaken between 19th - 21st June 2019. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults (aged 16+).

