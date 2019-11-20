Log in
ITV : Change of Auditor from 2021

11/20/2019

ITV plc ('ITV' or the 'Company')

Change of Auditor from 2021

20 November 2019

The Company announces that, following the conclusion of a formal competitive tender process led by its Audit and Risk Committee, the Board has approved the proposed appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ('PwC') as its external auditor to take effect from, and including, the financial year ending 31 December 2021.

The appointment of PwC will be recommended to shareholders for approval at ITV's Annual General Meeting in 2021. KPMG LLP ('KPMG') will continue in its role as external auditor to ITV for the current and following financial years ending 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2020 respectively. KPMG did not participate in the tender due to the length of its current appointment. Further disclosure on the formal competitive tender process conducted by the Audit and Risk Committee will be set out in ITV's 2019 Annual Report.

Margaret Ewing, Chair of ITV's Audit and Risk Committee, said: 'We would like to thank KPMG for its significant contribution as ITV's auditors over recent years. Subject to shareholder approval at the 2021 AGM, we look forward to working with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in the future.'

For further details, please contact:

Investor Relations

Pippa Foulds

+44 20 7157 6555 or +44 7778 031097

Media Relations

Paul Moore

Grant Cunningham

+44 7860 794444

+44 20 7157 3023 or +44 7764 210742

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 15:39:01 UTC
