ITV plc    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/08 11:30:00 am
134.1 GBp   -0.78%
10:50aITV : sells London Television Centre
PU
11/07ITV : British broadcasters join up for new BritBox streaming service
RE
11/07ITV PLC : quaterly sales release
ITV : sells London Television Centre

11/08/2019 | 10:50am EST

8 November 2019

ITV sells London Television Centre

ITV has today exchanged contracts for the sale of the London Television Centre on the South Bank to Mitsubishi Estate London Limited in an all-cash transaction for £145.6m. Completion is expected to occur by the end of November.

In 2014, ITV established a Pension Funding Partnership with the Trustees backed by The London Television Centre which resulted in the assets of Section A of the defined benefit pension scheme being increased by £50m. Part of proceeds of the sale of the South Bank site, net of tax and fees, will be used to replace the asset security, and the remaining sale proceeds used to reduce ITV's net debt.

ENDS

Investor Relations:

Pippa Foulds +44 (0) 7778 031 097 / +44 (0) 20 7157 6555

Faye Dipnarine +44 (0) 20 7157 6581

Press:

Paul Moore +44 (0) 7860 794 444

Laura Wootton +44 (0) 20 7157 3056 / +44 (0) 7827 257 624

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 15:49:06 UTC
