Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.    IVN   CA46579R1047

IVANHOE MINES LTD.

(IVN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ivanhoe Mines : Aurecon and Ivanplats win IAP2 award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 07:45pm EST

November 12, 2019

12 November 2019 - The Aurecon and Ivanplats Bonega Community Trust project has been announced as the IAP2 (International Association for Public Participation) 2019 Core Values Awards, Members at Large Project of the Year. The award was created to encourage excellence and innovation in the field of public participation and community engagement.

Erika du Plessis, Aurecon Director, Communication and Stakeholder Engagement comments, 'We are excited and privileged to receive this award. The success of the project was, in part, due to our team following the correct protocol on how the community preferred to be engaged within the South African context, as well as the paradigm-shifting community engagement method that was followed.'

Dr Patricia Makhesha, Ivanhoe Mines Executive Vice President, Sustainability & Public Affairs, and Ivanplats Executive Chairperson said, 'As a South African, I take great pride in the work of my fellow citizens in developing Platreef into the world's next great platinum-group metals, nickel and copper mine. Our unwavering focus is to build the project as a showcase for responsible mine development and to be a leading advocate for corporate social responsibility in South Africa.'

'Working together with our partners in the Bonega Community Trust, the Ivanplats and Aurecon teams have made an excellent contribution towards creating significant, sustainable, and positive impacts in the twenty communities surrounding the Platreef Project.'

About the Bonega Community Trust project

Ivanplats, Ivanhoe Mines' 64%-owned subsidiary, is developing a large-scale, mechanised underground platinum-group elements, nickel, copper and gold mine in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. Ivanplats' Platreef Project is a Tier One discovery by Ivanhoe Mines' geologists on the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Igneous Complex, the world's premier platinum producing region.

As part of its community outreach, Ivanplats established an umbrella trust aimed at promoting community projects and development in partnership with twenty surrounding communities. In 2018, Ivanplats appointed Aurecon's Communication and Stakeholder Engagement team to determine how best to consult with communities and the most affected individuals, in order to identify projects that will result in community-initiatives and sustainable development.

Community development in South Africa faces a variety of challenges. Historically, companies have rolled out projects without community consultation. Lacking a solid understanding of what communities need, these projects do not succeed in promoting sustainable development or having a meaningful impact on community members. Particularly within mining communities, people often grow disillusioned and hostile towards companies with the predominant feeling being one of fear that the company will extract their resources, damage the environment and disturb their livelihoods.

'Violent protest action, vandalism and a freeze on development is often the result, which kick-starts a cycle of despondency. To overcome this project's challenges, which also included factors such as language and cultural barriers, as well as political instigators who wanted to derail the process, we used a groundbreaking approach to community engagement,' says du Plessis.

Building trust within the communities

Using the ABCD (Asset Based Community Development) approach, which is based on the premise that 'nobody has nothing, everybody has something', Aurecon and Ivanplats set out to learn more about the assets and skills already within the communities. The project team started by engaging in various committee meetings and discussions with the tribal authorities. With their blessing, the team engaged the community.to gain a better understanding of the area and build trust with community members.

The year-long project included over 60 focus-group meetings held in 20 communities, 8 000 enumerator surveys, as well as workshops and committee meetings. The team was able to identify sustainable, community-led projects in every community, and give people their dignity back by teaching them they were not destitute and needy, they had assets that could be turned into sustainable business opportunities.

'We delivered a report that met the Bonega Community Trust's requirements and included a unique digital knowledge database of the surrounding communities. We also succeeded in forging relationships with local people and helped to equip them with skills that can be used beyond the Asset Mapping process,' says Amelia Visagie, Aurecon Manager, Communications and Stakeholder Engagement Project Lead.

One unique feature of the project was the attempt to address gender-based and other kinds of inequalities prevalent in communities using an all-inclusive strategy for engagement. Existing cultural structures among the communities place heavy emphasis on older male decision making, influence and leadership.

In a respectful manner and without any intent to undermine cultures, the team empowered women, especially younger women. As a result of this approach, most communities will have women project champions running initiatives in their communities. All genders, ages and religions were treated equally and were made to feel included.

'Vulnerable groups and community members who felt they did not have a voice were made to feel important and part of the process, as we ensured they knew their input would be part of decision making. The process united the community in a spirit of togetherness. We would like to thank Ivanplats for entrusting us with this successful project,' concludes du Plessis.

Disclaimer

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 00:44:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IVANHOE MINES LTD.
07:45pIVANHOE MINES : Aurecon and Ivanplats win IAP2 award
PU
11/08Ivanhoe Mines Issues Third Quarter Financial Results and Review of Mine Devel..
NE
11/08IVANHOE MINES : Issues Third Quarter Financial Results and Review of Mine Develo..
EQ
11/04IVANHOE MINES : and Ivanhoe Capital address information shortcomings in Financia..
PU
10/17IVANHOE MINES : Palladium prices hit an all-time high of US$1,781 an ounce, prop..
PU
10/17IVANHOE MINES : Palladium prices hit an all-time high of US$1,781 an ounce, prop..
EQ
10/17Palladium prices hit an all-time high of US$1,781 an ounce, propelling Ivanho..
NE
10/08IVANHOE MINES : Mark Farren appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Kamoa-Kakul..
PU
10/08Ivanhoe's Mark Farren appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Kamoa-Kakula C..
NE
10/08IVANHOE MINES : Mark Farren appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Kamoa-Kakul..
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -44,7 M
Net income 2019 -14,3 M
Finance 2019 636 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -277x
P/E ratio 2020 -69,3x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 3 306 M
Chart IVANHOE MINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVANHOE MINES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5,72  $
Last Close Price 2,77  $
Spread / Highest target 338%
Spread / Average Target 106%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Serafino Giardini Co-President
Robert Martin Friedland Executive Co-Chairman
Yu Feng Sun Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Warwick P. Morley-Jepson Chief Operating Officer
Martie Cloete Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IVANHOE MINES LTD.59.49%3 308
BHP GROUP8.97%123 717
RIO TINTO PLC10.98%94 231
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC14.97%32 992
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.61%21 366
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-23.61%9 348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group