IVANHOE MINES LTD.

(IVN)
Ivanhoe Mines : Files an Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project

03/27/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

DGAP-News: Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ivanhoe Mines Files an Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project

27.03.2020 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2020) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today that, further to its news release of February 5, 2020, the company has filed an updated National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report covering an independently-verified, updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The report is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Ivanhoe Mines website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

The Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines, Zijin Mining Group, Crystal River Global Limited and the DRC government. All figures in the NI 43-101 technical report are on a 100%-project basis unless otherwise stated.

The new Kamoa Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource estimate was prepared by George Gilchrist, Ivanhoe Mines' Vice President, Resources, under the direction of Gordon Seibel, RM SME, of the Wood Group (formerly Amec Foster Wheeler E&C Services Inc.) of Reno, USA, and is reported in accordance with the 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. Mr. Seibel is the Qualified Person for the estimate. The effective date of the estimate is January 30, 2020, and the cut-off date for drill data is January 20, 2020.

The Kamoa-Kakula Project geological team also reported an update to the Mineral Resource estimate for the Kakula Deposit. The Kakula Mineral Resources were estimated as of November 10, 2018. On February 10, 2020, the inputs used in assessing reasonable prospects of eventual extraction and the drill data inputs were reviewed to ensure the estimate remained current. There are no changes to the estimate as a result of the review, and the estimate has an effective date of February 10, 2020.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal joint-venture projects in Southern Africa: The development of major new mines at the Kamoa-Kakula discoveries in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and at the Platreef palladium-platinum-nickel-copper-rhodium-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC. Ivanhoe also is exploring for new copper discoveries on its wholly-owned Western Foreland exploration licences in the DRC, near the Kamoa-Kakula Project.

Information contacts

Investors:
Bill Trenaman
+1.604.331.9834

Media:
Matthew Keevil
+1.604. 558.1034

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53884

169

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53884
News Source: Newsfile

27.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Canada
ISIN: CA46579R1047
EQS News ID: 1009763

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1009763  27.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1009763&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
