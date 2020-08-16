Log in
Ivanhoe Mines Reports Fatality at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project

08/16/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of Congo--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2020) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) regrets to report that a fatal accident occurred today at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The preliminary information indicates that the accident occurred underground at the Kakula north workings when a contractor's employee collided with the side wall of an access drive while attempting to move a drilling rig. The Kamoa-Kakula senior management team is working with the DRC authorities to facilitate their investigation of the accident.

The Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines (39.6%), Zijin Mining Group (39.6%), Crystal River Global Limited (0.8%) and the DRC government (20%).

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal joint-venture projects in Southern Africa: the development of major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula discoveries in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and at the Platreef palladium-platinum-nickel-copper-rhodium-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC. Kamoa-Kakula and Kipushi will be powered by clean, renewable hydroelectricity and will be among the world's lowest greenhouse gas emitters per unit of metal produced. Ivanhoe also is exploring for new copper discoveries on its wholly-owned Western Foreland exploration licences in the DRC, near the Kamoa-Kakula Project.

Information contacts

Investors
Bill Trenaman
+1.604.331.9834

Media
Matthew Keevil
+1.604. 558.1034

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61886


© Newsfilecorp 2020
