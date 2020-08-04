Log in
IVANHOE MINES LTD.

IVANHOE MINES LTD.

(IVN)
Ivanhoe Mines to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 10, 2020

08/04/2020 | 07:35am EDT

Johannesburg, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2020) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) will announce its second quarter financial results on Monday, August 10, 2020, before markets open in North America.

The Company also will provide a monthly construction progress update on its flagship Kakula Copper Mine on the Kamoa-Kakula joint-venture project in the Democratic Republic of Congo on August 6, 2020.

The independent Kakula definitive feasibility study (DFS) and an updated Integrated Development Plan for the entire Kamoa-Kakula mining complex also will be finalized and issued this month. The Integrated Development Plan will include details on the planned expansion phases for the greater Kamoa-Kakula mining complex, incorporating updates for mineral resources, production rates and economic analysis.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal joint-venture projects in Southern Africa: the development of major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula discoveries in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and at the Platreef palladium-platinum-nickel-copper-rhodium-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC. Kamoa-Kakula and Kipushi will be powered by clean, renewable hydroelectricity and will be among the world's lowest greenhouse gas emitters per unit of metal produced. Ivanhoe also is exploring for new copper discoveries on its wholly-owned Western Foreland exploration licences in the DRC, near the Kamoa-Kakula Project.

Information contacts

Investors
Bill Trenaman
+1.604.331.9834  

Media
Matthew Keevil
+1.604. 558.1034

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60943


© Newsfilecorp 2020
