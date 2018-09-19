Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Ivanhoe Mines Ltd    IVN   CA46579R1047

IVANHOE MINES LTD (IVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Robert Friedland Files Early Warning Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 11:05pm CEST

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2018) - This news release is issued by Robert Friedland pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canada's National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103 with respect to common shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. ("Ivanhoe Mines").

Mr. Friedland's controlled affiliate, Newstar Advantage Ltd. ("Newstar"), had previously pledged as security 121,639,343 class A Ivanhoe Mines common shares (the "Pledged Shares"), which constitutes 12.0% of the 1,010,163,164 common shares of Ivanhoe Mines currently issued and outstanding. The Pledged Shares have now been released to Newstar and Newstar is now the registered and beneficial owner of 135,335,035 common shares. Additionally, Mr. Friedland directly owns 33,664,672 common shares, which, together with Newstar's common shares, total 168,999,707 common shares, representing approximately 16.7% of the common shares currently issued and outstanding. Mr. Friedland also may be deemed to own 3,800,000 common shares issuable on exercise of previously granted options, and as a result, may be deemed to own, in aggregate, 172,799,707 common shares, representing approximately 17.0% of the 1,013,963,164 common shares then issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis.

The Pledged Shares were pledged as security for a limited recourse guarantee made by Newstar in favour of CITIC Metal Group Limited ("CITIC Metal"). The limited recourse guarantee was terminated on September 19, 2018 and the security over the Pledged Shares was released, with control returned to Newstar.

Mr. Friedland and CITIC Metal have entered into reciprocal standstill agreements that prevent either of them from increasing their ownership stake in Ivanhoe Mines to more than 19.9% until January 8, 2022. In addition, CITIC Metal and Mr. Friedland have entered into a reciprocal disposition and tag-along agreement by which each has agreed not to dispose of any common shares until January 8, 2022 without first offering the other party the right to find a buyer for the shares, except pursuant to Ivanhoe Mines' board-of-director-approved take-overs or arrangements, non-pre-arranged transfers over the Toronto Stock Exchange, and other limited exceptions.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian provincial securities legislation in connection with the transactions hereunder, please go to Ivanhoe Mines' profile on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com), or contact Penny Schattenkirk at 604.689.8765. Ivanhoe Mines has an office c/o 654-999 Canada Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 3E1.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IVANHOE MINES LTD
11:05pRobert Friedland Files Early Warning Report
NE
03:23pIVANHOE MINES : Yufeng “Miles” Sun and Tadeu Carneiro join the Ivanh..
PU
03:05pYufeng "Miles" Sun and Tadeu Carneiro Join the Ivanhoe Mines Board of Directo..
NE
03:02pIVANHOE MINES : Yufeng "Miles" Sun and Tadeu Carneiro Join the Ivanhoe Mines Boa..
AQ
02:55pStrategic Equity Investment of C$723 million in Ivanhoe Mines by China-based ..
NE
02:54pStrategic Equity Investment of C$723 million in Ivanhoe Mines by China-based ..
AQ
09/15Congo will declare cobalt and other minerals as 'strategic' in coming days - ..
RE
09/11IVANHOE MINES : Robert Friedland to present at prestigious China Development For..
PU
09/11Robert Friedland to Present at Prestigious China Development Forum's Fall Sum..
NE
09/11IVANHOE MINES : Robert Friedland to Present at Prestigious China Development For..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06China's CITIC to become top Ivanhoe Mines shareholder with $548M deal 
09/05An Update On Trevali Mining 
08/13Ivanhoe Mines reports Q2 results 
08/01The Complete Industrial Minefinder Junior Index (IMJI) 
06/14FT : Congo ambassador confident of reaching deal with mining companies 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -71,0 M
Net income 2018 -41,8 M
Debt 2018 75,1 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 14,0x
Capitalization 2 010 M
Chart IVANHOE MINES LTD
Duration : Period :
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVANHOE MINES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,03  CAD
Spread / Average Target 136%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars-Eric Johansson President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Martin Friedland Executive Chairman
Mark Farren Executive Vice President-Operations
Martie Cloete Chief Financial Officer
Oyvind Hushovd Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IVANHOE MINES LTD-39.86%1 507
BHP BILLITON PLC1.78%114 891
BHP BILLITON LIMITED6.46%114 891
RIO TINTO-8.28%82 789
RIO TINTO LIMITED-3.50%82 789
ANGLO AMERICAN1.71%28 384
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.