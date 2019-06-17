IVERIC bio : Enters into Strategic Manufacturing Relationship with Catalent's Paragon Gene Therapy for Orphan Inherited Retinal Diseases

IVERIC
bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) and Catalent
Biologics, today announced that they have entered into an agreement
for production and manufacturing of GMP-grade adeno-associated virus
(AAV) vector for IVERIC bio’s gene therapy product candidates, IC-100
for the treatment of rhodopsin-mediated autosomal dominant retinitis
pigmentosa (RHO-adRP) and IC-200 for the treatment of BEST1 related
retinal diseases. IVERIC bio expects to initiate Phase 1/2 clinical
trials for IC-100 in 2020 and IC-200 in the first half of 2021. IVERIC
bio has engaged Paragon Gene Therapy, part of Catalent Biologics, to
provide materials for preclinical activities and its planned Phase 1/2
clinical trials for both product candidates.
“We fully appreciate the importance of having a world-class
manufacturing infrastructure in place as we continue to build and
advance our gene therapy pipeline for inherited retinal diseases,”
stated Glenn P. Sblendorio, Chief Executive Officer and President of
IVERIC bio. “Our relationship with Catalent secures access to
state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities and capacity that we believe
will enable us to enter into the next phase of gene therapy development
with our product candidates IC-100 for RHO-adRP and IC-200 for BEST1
related retinal diseases.”
“We are extremely pleased to partner with IVERIC bio as they advance
their portfolio of AAV gene therapies for orphan inherited retinal
diseases,” added Pete Buzy, President of Paragon Gene Therapy. “We look
forward to a strong relationship with the goal of achieving IVERIC bio’s
gene therapy AAV manufacturing milestones for the production of clinical
material.”
“We believe that AAV gene therapy is the future of drug development for
orphan inherited retinal diseases,” stated Keith Westby, Chief Operating
Officer of IVERIC bio. “When building a gene therapy franchise the
selection of an experienced manufacturer is a critical component. We
believe Paragon’s specialized expertise in AAV vector manufacturing and
the addition of their new world-class commercial-scale facility will
positively impact the advancement of our gene therapy pipeline. We look
forward to collaborating closely with the Paragon team.”
About IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio is a biotechnology company with a focus on the discovery and
development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited
retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. Vision is Our Mission. For
more information on the Company’s gene therapy and other programs,
please visit www.ivericbio.com.
About Catalent
In May 2019, Catalent, Inc. announced that it had completed the $1.2
billion acquisition of Paragon Bioservices, Inc., a leading viral vector
development and manufacturing partner for gene therapies.
Paragon’s unique and differentiated scientific, development, and
manufacturing capabilities, will fundamentally enhance Catalent’s
biologics business and end-to-end integrated biopharmaceutical solutions
and allow Catalent to capitalize on strong industry tailwinds in the
potentially $40 billion addressable market for gene therapies.
Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery
technologies, and development and manufacturing solutions for drugs,
biologics, gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85
years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing
more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance
and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply.
Catalent employs over 11,000 people, including over 1,800 scientists, at
more than 30 facilities across five continents, and in fiscal year 2018
generated over $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered
in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.
More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™
