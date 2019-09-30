IVERIC bio : to Present at the Chardan Capital Markets 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) announced today that Glenn P. Sblendorio, Chief Executive Officer and President of IVERIC bio, will present an overview of the Company at the Chardan Capital Markets 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference in New York on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the presentation on the Investor / Events & Presentations section of the IVERIC bio website at www.ivericbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the conference and for at least two weeks thereafter.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio is a biotechnology company with a focus on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. Vision is Our Mission. For more information on the Company’s gene therapy and other programs, please visit www.ivericbio.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about IVERIC bio’s future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Any forward-looking statements represent IVERIC bio’s views only as of the date of this press release. IVERIC bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. While IVERIC bio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, IVERIC bio specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

