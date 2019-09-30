Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IVERIC bio Inc    ISEE

IVERIC BIO INC

(ISEE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

IVERIC bio : to Present at the Chardan Capital Markets 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 08:04am EDT

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) announced today that Glenn P. Sblendorio, Chief Executive Officer and President of IVERIC bio, will present an overview of the Company at the Chardan Capital Markets 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference in New York on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the presentation on the Investor / Events & Presentations section of the IVERIC bio website at www.ivericbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the conference and for at least two weeks thereafter.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio is a biotechnology company with a focus on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. Vision is Our Mission. For more information on the Company’s gene therapy and other programs, please visit www.ivericbio.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about IVERIC bio’s future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Any forward-looking statements represent IVERIC bio’s views only as of the date of this press release. IVERIC bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. While IVERIC bio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, IVERIC bio specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

ISEE-G


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IVERIC BIO INC
08:04aIVERIC BIO : to Present at the Chardan Capital Markets 3rd Annual Genetic Medici..
BU
09/17IVERIC BIO : to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference
BU
09/04IVERIC BIO : to Host Inaugural Gene Therapy R&D Investor Day on September 13, 20..
BU
08/14IVERIC BIO, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements ..
AQ
08/07IVERIC BIO : to Present at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference
BU
08/01IVERIC BIO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
08/01IVERIC BIO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01IVERIC BIO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/01IVERIC BIO : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results
BU
07/25IVERIC BIO : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,80x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,47x
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 46,6 M
Chart IVERIC BIO INC
Duration : Period :
IVERIC bio Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,25  $
Last Close Price 1,12  $
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn P. Sblendorio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David R. Guyer Executive Chairman
Keith Westby Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
David F. Carroll Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Kourous A. Rezaei Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IVERIC BIO INC-6.67%47
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC27.61%29 041
LONZA GROUP32.31%25 229
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%17 692
INCYTE CORPORATION14.51%15 661
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.34.13%12 915
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group