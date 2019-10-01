IVS S A : 1 Ottobre 2019 – IVS Group S.A. – Risultato dell'offerta di sottoscrizione di obbligazioni

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE
UNITED STATES, CANADA AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN
PRESS RELEASE
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 1 October 2019
IVS Group S.A. - "IVS Group S.A. senior unsecured notes due 2026" Bond Issuance.
Results of the Offering
IVS Group S.A. (the "Company"), following the press releases of 11 September 2019, 19 September 2019, 26 September 2019 and 30 September 2019, announces today the results of the offering (the "Offering") of its senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the "Notes").
The Offering opened at 09:00 (CET) on 30 September, 2019 and, as a result of strong market demand, closed on the same date after reaching the maximum offer amount.
An aggregate principal amount of Notes of €300,000,000 was sold at an issue price of 100%, consisting of 300,000 Notes having a nominal value of €1,000 each. As indicated in the press release of 26 September 2019, the rate of interest of the Notes is 3% per annum and the yield of the Notes is 3% on an annual basis.
The interest payable on the Notes will amount to €9,000,000 with the exception of the first interest payment, to be made on 18 October 2020, which will be calculated on a pro-rata basis in relation to the period between the issue date of the Notes (i.e., 7 October 2019) and 18 October 2020 excluded (the "First Interest Payment Date") which will amount to €9,275,000.
The gross proceeds of the Offering will amount to €300 million.
The date of the beginning of trading of the Notes on the Mercato Telematico delle Obbligazioni, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., which corresponds to each of the issue date of the Notes, the date on which investors will pay the issue price of the Notes and the date on which interest on the Notes will begin to accrue, will be definitively announced by Borsa Italiana with a press release, according to the rules of Borsa Italiana.
Equita S.I.M. S.p.A. ("Equita") has acted as placement agent for the Offering and as the intermediary authorized to offer and display the Notes for sale on the MOT platform during the Offering. Furthermore, Equita has been appointed by the Company to act as the specialist under the Borsa Italiana rules following the beginning of the secondary trading of the Notes on the MOT.
**********
This announcement is not an offer for sale of securities in the United States. The notes referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. IVS Group S.A. and its affiliates do not intend to register any portion of the offering of the notes in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the notes in the United States. Copies of this announcement are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.
This communication is being distributed to and is directed only at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) persons who are investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") and (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) (a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to and will only be engaged with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.
**********
This press release is also available on the company's website: www.ivsgroup.it in the investor relations section.
Contatti / ContactsMarco Gallarati investor.relations@ivsitalia.com +39 335 6513818
IVS Group S.A., listed on the STAR Segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, is the Italian leader and the second player in Europe in the business of automatic and semi-automatic vending machines. With more than 2,900 partners and 82 branches in Italy, France, Spain and Switzerland, in 2018 the Group has registered a revenue of Euro 434 million. Around 200,000 vending machines installed at airports, metro stations, hospitals, train stations, universities, post offices and corporations, with more than 830 million vends per year
COMUNICATO STAMPA
Gran Ducato del Lussemburgo, 1 ottobre 2019
IVS Group S.A. - Prestito Obbligazionario "IVS Group S.A. senior unsecured notes due 2026".
Risultati dell'offerta di sottoscrizione di obbligazioni
IVS Group S.A. (la "Società"), facendo seguito a quanto comunicato in data 11 settembre 2019, 19 settembre 2019, 26 settembre 2019 e 30 settembre 2019, con riferimento all'offerta di sottoscrizione (l'"Offerta") delle obbligazioni denominate "IVS Group S.A. senior unsecured notes due 2026" (le "Obbligazioni"), rende noti i risultati del'Offerta.
L'Offerta ha avuto inizio alle ore 9.00 del 30 settembre 2019 e si è chiusa anticipatamente in pari data, in considerazione dell'elevata richiesta di titoli registrata, a seguito della sottoscrizione del quantitativo massimo offerto.
Il controvalore nominale complessivo delle Obbligazioni sottoscritte ammonta ad Euro 300.000.000,00, ad un prezzo di emissione pari al 100% del valore nominale, di n. 300.000 Obbligazioni, ciascuna avente un taglio minimo di Euro 1.000 (mille). Come comunicato in data 26 settembre 2019, il tasso di interesse annuo delle Obbligazioni è pari al 3% annuo ed il rendimento delle Obbligazioni è pari al 3% su base annua.
Gli interessi da corrispondersi sulle Obbligazioni ammonteranno ad Euro 9.000.000 ad eccezione del primo pagamento di interessi, da effettuarsi il 18 ottobre 2020, che sarà calcolato pro-rata in relazione al periodo compreso tra la data di emissione delle Obbligazioni (ossia, il 7 ottobre 2019) ed il 18 ottobre 2020 escluso (il "Primo Periodo di Interessi") e ammonterà ad Euro 9.275.000.
I proventi lordi derivanti dall'Offerta ammontano a Euro 300 milioni.
La data di inizio delle negoziazioni delle Obbligazioni sul Mercato Telematico delle Obbligazioni, organizzato e gestito da Borsa Italiana S.p.A., coincidente con la data di emissione, di pagamento e di godimento delle Obbligazioni, sarà disposta da Borsa Italiana con separato avviso ai sensi del Regolamento di Borsa Italiana.
Equita S.I.M. S.p.A. ("Equita") ha agito quale placement agent e intermediario nominato dalla Società per offrire ed esporre le proposte di vendita delle Obbligazioni sul MOT durante il periodo dell'Offerta e agirà come specialist ai sensi del Regolamento di Borsa Italiana in seguito all'inizio delle negoziazioni delle Obbligazioni sul MOT.
**********
Il presente comunicato non costituisce un'offerta di vendita di strumenti finanziari negli Stati Uniti. Le obbligazioni a cui si fa riferimento nel presente documento non possono essere vendute negli Stati Uniti in assenza di registrazione o di esenzione dalla registrazione ai sensi dello U.S. Securities Act del 1933, come modificato. IVS Group S.A. e le sue affiliate non intendono registrare alcuna parte dell'offerta delle obbligazioni negli Stati Uniti o condurre un'offerta pubblica delle obbligazioni negli Stati Uniti. Copie del presente comunicato non vengono fatte e non possono essere distribuite o inviate negli Stati Uniti, Canada, Australia o Giappone.
Il presente comunicato viene distribuito e si rivolge esclusivamente a (i) persone che si trovano al di fuori del Regno Unito o (ii) persone che siano dotate di esperienza professionale in materia di investimenti ai sensi dell'articolo 19(5) del Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005
(l'"Order") e (iii) "high net worth entitites", e ad altre persone alle quali può essere legittimamente comunicato, rientranti nell'articolo 49(2) (a)-(d) dell'Order (tali soggetti, congiuntamente, le "persone rilevanti"). Qualsiasi attività di investimento a cui si riferisce il presente comunicato sarà disponibile solo per le persone rilevanti, e sarà posta in essere esclusivamente con le persone rilevanti. Chiunque non rientri nella definizione di "persone rilevanti" non è legittimato ad agire o fare affidamento sul presente documento o sul suo contenuto.
**********
Il comunicato è disponibile anche sul sito web aziendale: www.ivsgroup.it nella sezione investor relations.
Contatti / Contacts
Marco Gallarati
investor.relations@ivsitalia.com +39 335 6513818
IVS Group S.A., quotata alla Borsa di Milano nel segmento STAR, è il leader italiano e la seconda realtà in Europa nel settore della ristorazione automatica. Con oltre 2.900 collaboratori e 82 filiali in Italia, Francia, Spagna e Svizzera, nel 2018 il Gruppo ha realizzato un fatturato di 434 milioni di euro. Oltre 200 mila distributori installati presso aeroporti, metropolitane, ospedali, stazioni, università, uffici postali e aziende, con oltre 830 milioni di consumazioni all'anno.
