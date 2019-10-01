IVS S A : 1 Ottobre 2019 – IVS Group S.A. – Risultato dell'offerta di sottoscrizione di obbligazioni

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE

UNITED STATES, CANADA AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN

PRESS RELEASE

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 1 October 2019

IVS Group S.A. - "IVS Group S.A. senior unsecured notes due 2026" Bond Issuance.

Results of the Offering

IVS Group S.A. (the "Company"), following the press releases of 11 September 2019, 19 September 2019, 26 September 2019 and 30 September 2019, announces today the results of the offering (the "Offering") of its senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the "Notes").

The Offering opened at 09:00 (CET) on 30 September, 2019 and, as a result of strong market demand, closed on the same date after reaching the maximum offer amount.

An aggregate principal amount of Notes of €300,000,000 was sold at an issue price of 100%, consisting of 300,000 Notes having a nominal value of €1,000 each. As indicated in the press release of 26 September 2019, the rate of interest of the Notes is 3% per annum and the yield of the Notes is 3% on an annual basis.

The interest payable on the Notes will amount to €9,000,000 with the exception of the first interest payment, to be made on 18 October 2020, which will be calculated on a pro-rata basis in relation to the period between the issue date of the Notes (i.e., 7 October 2019) and 18 October 2020 excluded (the "First Interest Payment Date") which will amount to €9,275,000.

The gross proceeds of the Offering will amount to €300 million.

The date of the beginning of trading of the Notes on the Mercato Telematico delle Obbligazioni, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., which corresponds to each of the issue date of the Notes, the date on which investors will pay the issue price of the Notes and the date on which interest on the Notes will begin to accrue, will be definitively announced by Borsa Italiana with a press release, according to the rules of Borsa Italiana.

Equita S.I.M. S.p.A. ("Equita") has acted as placement agent for the Offering and as the intermediary authorized to offer and display the Notes for sale on the MOT platform during the Offering. Furthermore, Equita has been appointed by the Company to act as the specialist under the Borsa Italiana rules following the beginning of the secondary trading of the Notes on the MOT.

This announcement is not an offer for sale of securities in the United States. The notes referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. IVS Group S.A. and its affiliates do not intend to register any portion of the offering of the notes in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the notes in the United States. Copies of this announcement are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.