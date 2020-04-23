Log in
IVS S A : 23 Aprile 2020 – IVS Group S.A. – Variazione calendario societario

04/23/2020

COMUNICATO STAMPA - Granducato del Lussemburgo, 23 aprile 2020.

IVS Group S.A. - Variazione calendario societario: consiglio di amministrazione posticipato al 28 maggio 2020

IVS Group informa che il consiglio di amministrazione per la discussione e approvazione della situazione trimestrale al 31 marzo 2020, originariamente previsto per il 14 maggio 2020, è stato posticipato al 28 maggio 2020. Lo spostamento è dovuto ad oggettivi impedimenti legati all'emergenza Covid-19, principalmente relativi ai maggiori e complessi approfondimenti contabili e fiscali che si rendono necessari nella situazione dovuta alla pandemia, emersa nei diversi paesi in cui il gruppo opera con modalità, tempi e impatti differenti. In particolare, gli approfondimenti riguardano la necessità di rideterminare con precisione i nuovi e diversi costi relativi a canoni di affitto, ristorni, royalties, positioning fees, sia laddove già rinegoziate o sospese.

* * *

Il comunicato stampa è consultabile anche sul sito internet aziendale: www.ivsgroup.it o www.ivsgroup.lu / sezione investor relations.

IVS Group S.A. è il leader italiano e secondo operatore in Europa nella gestione di distributori automatici e semiautomatici per la somministrazione di bevande calde, fredde e snack (vending). L'attività core del vending si svolge principalmente in Italia (80% del fatturato), in Francia, Spagna e Svizzera, con circa 202.000 distributori automatici e semiautomatici; il gruppo ha una rete di 82 filiali e oltre 3.000 di collaboratori. IVS Group serve più di 15.000 aziende ed enti, con circa 850 milioni di erogazioni all'anno.

PRESS RELEASE - Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, April 23rd, 2020.

IVS Group S.A. - Change in Corporate Calendar: Board of directors postponed to 28 May 2020

IVS Group informs that the Board of Directors for the discussion and approval of the interim report at 31 March 2020, formerly scheduled on 14 May 2020, has been postponed to 28 May 2020. The change is due to objective difficulties related to Codvid-19 emergency, and mostly due to the additional and complex accounting and tax analysis needed in the pandemic situation that emerged in the countries where IVS Group operates, and dealt with different methods, timing and impacts. In particular, additional analysis are required to recalculate accurately the new and different costs related to rents, redevances, royalties, positioning fees, whether already renegotiated or suspended.

* * *

This press release is also available on the company website: www.ivsgroup.it or www.ivsgroup.lu. / investor relation section.

IVS Group S.A. is the Italian leader and the second player in Europe in the business of automatic and semi-automatic vending machines for the supply of hot and cold drinks and snacks (vending). The core vending business is mainly carried out in Italy (80% of sales), France, Spain and Switzerland, with around 202,000 vending machines; the group ha a network of 82 branches and more than 3,000 employees. IVS Group serves more than 15,000 corporate clients and public entities, with around 850 million vends per year.

ContactsMarco Gallarati investor.relations@ivsgroup.it +39 335 6513818

IVS Group SA published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 12:12:05 UTC
