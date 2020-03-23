IVS S A : 23 Marzo 2020 – IVS Group S.A. – Conference call risultati annuali

COMUNICATO STAMPA - Granducato del Lussemburgo, 23 marzo 2020.

IVS Group S.A. - Conference Call sui risultati annuali 2019 - 25 Marzo 2020 ore 16.00 (CET)

IVS Group informa che la conference call in cui saranno presentati i risultati del gruppo al 31 dicembre 2019 è prevista per il giorno 25 marzo 2019, alle ore 16.00 (CET). I numeri per il collegamento sono sotto riportati.

PRESS RELEASE - Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, March 23rd, 2020.

IVS Group S.A. - Conference Call on Annual Results 2019 - 25 March 2020 at 16.00 (CET)

IVS Group informs that the conference call on results at 31 December 2019 is scheduled on March 25th, 2020 at 16.00 (CET). Contact numbers are reported below.

CONFERENCE CALL

ITALY: +39 02 805 88 11 UK: + 44 121 281 8003 USA: +1 718 7058794 EVENTUALE NUMERO PER LA STAMPA / POSSIBLE NUMBER FOR MEDIA: +39 02 8058827

Il comunicato stampa è consultabile anche sul sito internet aziendale: www.ivsgroup.it o www.ivsgroup.lu / sezione investor relations.

IVS Group S.A. è il leader italiano e secondo operatore in Europa nella gestione di distributori automatici e semiautomatici per la somministrazione di bevande calde, fredde e snack (vending). L'attività core del vending si svolge principalmente in Italia (80% del fatturato), in Francia, Spagna e Svizzera, con circa 202.000 distributori automatici e semiautomatici; il gruppo ha una rete di 82 filiali e oltre 3.000 di collaboratori. IVS Group serve più di 15.000 aziende ed enti, con circa 850 milioni di erogazioni all'anno.

This press release is also available on the company website: www.ivsgroup.it or www.ivsgroup.lu. / investor relation section.

IVS Group S.A. is the Italian leader and the second player in Europe in the business of automatic and semi-automatic vending machines for the supply of hot and cold drinks and snacks (vending). The core vending business is mainly carried out in Italy (80% of sales), France, Spain and Switzerland, with around 202,000 vending machines; the group ha a network of 82 branches and more than 3,000 employees. IVS Group serves more than 15,000 corporate clients and public entities, with around 850 million vends per year.

Contact

Marco Gallarati investor.relations@ivsgroup.it +39 335 6513818